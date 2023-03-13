featured Hawkins County Schools receives grant for school clinic emergency totes By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Mar 13, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Volunteer High School Nurse Michelle Crowder, RN, with her emergency tote. Contributed Melita Ringley, a nurse at Rogersville Middle School, holds her emergency tote, paid for with funds from a $1,000 Utrust grant. Contributed Cherokee High School Nurse Debbie Alder, RN, with her emergency tote. Contributed Church Hill Middle School Nurse Heather Christian, RN, with her emergency tote. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Schools Health Services received a $1,000 grant from Utrust to purchase and compile emergency totes for school clinics at four locations.The totes are for Cherokee High School, Volunteer High School, Church Hill Middle School and Rogersville Middle School.The totes include diagnostic equipment such as a glucometer, blood pressure cuff, stethoscope and pulse oximeter.They also include a CPR mask, tourniquet, Sam splint, instant ice packs, pen light, scissors and ammonia ampules. The bags also include first aid supplies such as coflex, gauze, pressure dressing and gloves.These totes will allow nurses to quickly grab supplies they need when there is an emergency at their school.Health Services Director Becky Little said staff members are very thankful to receive the grant.“We’re so excited to be the recipient of this grant and would like to thank Utrust and Debbi Pressnell for making this possible,” Little said. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medicine Hospitals Clothing Accessories Clothing Health Care The Economy Trade Physics Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR