ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Schools Health Services received a $1,000 grant from Utrust to purchase and compile emergency totes for school clinics at four locations.

The totes are for Cherokee High School, Volunteer High School, Church Hill Middle School and Rogersville Middle School.

