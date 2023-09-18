Education logo

ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Schools received $1,105,338.94 in federal funding under the Stronger Connections Grant from the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE).

On Sept. 15, 2022, TDOE was awarded over $18 million in federal funding under the Stronger Connections Grant (SCG) program to distribute to schools within the state.



