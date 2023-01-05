ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County school system has received a $64,000 grant from Utrust to fund specific requests from teachers and administrators.
Utrust is an organization that supports schools in Tennessee.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson said the money would fund needed projects.
“We deeply appreciate Utrust making this mini-grant available to our schools,” Hixson said. “We feel very fortunate that they have provided funds for some of the things our schools really need. We make the most of every dollar we can get, but we still have needs that we don’t have funds for. Our goal is to provide the best possible educational experiences for our students.”
The money will be used to fund the following projects:
Mini-grant fund: $14,000
Retiree appreciation: $3,500
Stage curtains for the Volunteer High School and Cherokee High School auditoriums: $20,000
Generator for Clinch School water system: $20,000
Hawkins Elementary School playground equipment: $2,500
Various health services needs: $1,000
Surgoinsville Middle School theater equipment and/or instruments: $3,000
“We are pleased to fund these projects that we believe will make a big difference to students and staff in Hawkins County Schools,” Utrust administrator Dan Tollett said.
Hawkins County is one of 51 school systems in the state that received money from Utrust this month.