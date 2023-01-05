Utrust

Hawkins County Superintendent of Schools, Matt Hixson receives a mini grant check for $64,000 from Utrust Administrator Dr. Dan Tollett.

 Contributed

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County school system has received a $64,000 grant from Utrust to fund specific requests from teachers and administrators.

Utrust is an organization that supports schools in Tennessee.

