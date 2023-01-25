ROGERSVILLE — The nursing programs at Cherokee and Volunteer High Schools teach students the foundational knowledge they need to have a career in any healthcare field.
Both programs offer beginning classes like health science, medical therapeutics, medical terminology and a nursing education class that allows students to obtain a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) license.
Cherokee also gives students the opportunity to earn a CMA (Certified Medical Assistant) license.
Volunteer Career and Technical Education Principal Claire Bass said the nursing program is very popular, and many students complete the entire course of study.
The program allows students to become CNAs and enter the workforce as soon as they graduate.
“I think the leadership and advocacy skills you learn in the nursing class prepare you for any career,” Bass said.
VHS instructor Keri Masters worked as a registered nurse for more than 20 years before leaving to become a teacher. Masters said she always had an interest in teaching and wanted a change.
“Well, growing up, I either wanted to be a nurse or a teacher,” Masters said. “A lot of nursing is teaching our patients and their families. So I decided it was time for a change.”
As a part of the class, students learn various skills including taking vital signs, assessing range of motion, providing catheter care, and more.
“I think they get a little taste of a variety of healthcare careers,” Masters said. “They also get a strong knowledge base of things like basic medical terminology and just the way things work in healthcare, and then we do a lot of hands-on experience.”
Amy Jeffers, one of the two nursing instructors at Cherokee, said lessons cover everything from physical therapy to dentistry and pre-med.
Jeffers was an emergency room nurse for 10 years before becoming a teacher. Angel Shanks also works as an instructor for the nursing program at Cherokee, and she worked as a registered nurse for more than 20 years.
Shanks said the class prepares students for the workforce.
“When they leave this class, they are ready to hit the ground running,” Shanks said.
Both schools offer a CPR certification for their nursing students.
Another benefit offered by this program is the clinical experience required for the nursing education class. Students must complete 40 hours of clinical experience to qualify for a CNA license. Shanks said this kind of experience is “invaluable.”
“There are things that you experience out in the real world setting that you can’t learn in a book,” Masters said.
In addition to nursing, students also learn soft skills like communication and time management. In addition, Shanks said they learn resume skills and explore career options.
Jeffers said CTE classes prepare students for what comes next in life.
“CTE classes build the foundation for students’ futures,” Jeffers said.
Several students said they decided to take the class because they are interested in working in some aspect of the healthcare field and want to help others.
“Starting in my freshman year, I knew I wanted to do something in healthcare because I knew I liked to help people,” Volunteer sophomore Courtney Bellamy said. “I decided that I wanted to be a labor and delivery nurse because I love little babies. I recently had a little sister and just seeing how precious she was, I knew I wanted to help these little kids be brought into the world.”
Cherokee junior Kinslee Mowell said she decided to take the class partly because her mom is in health care, but she also loves helping others.
Cherokee senior Mackenzie Lawson said that if someone is interested in nursing, this class can help them determine what part of nursing they want to go into.
Volunteer sophomore Bailee Benton said CTE classes like nursing are important because they give students an opportunity to determine if they want to follow that career path.
“We do a lot of things in here; that’s exactly what we would do in real life.”
Cherokee junior Jillian Nagy said the nursing program gives students opportunities to learn skills they will need in their future careers.
“This class opens a lot of opportunities for us,” Nagy said. “It gives us a lot of good practice that we need and teaches us a lot of skills that we can use whenever we are in college.”
Cherokee junior Madi Jones said students in CTE can “start learning what they’re actually going to be doing in their future jobs.”
Other students said their favorite parts were the hands-on activities they got to do and spending time in the lab.
Many students in the nursing education class who graduate with a CNA license work in the healthcare field while in college.