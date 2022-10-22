ROGERSVILLE — The cosmetology program at Cherokee and Volunteer high schools teaches students hair, nail and makeup skills so they can become certified cosmetologists and help their clients feel better about themselves.

The programs at CHS and VHS offer four classes: Cosmetology one through four. In these classes, students learn how to do nails, shampoo hair, style hair, do perms, color hair and many other skills.

