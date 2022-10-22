ROGERSVILLE — The cosmetology program at Cherokee and Volunteer high schools teaches students hair, nail and makeup skills so they can become certified cosmetologists and help their clients feel better about themselves.
The programs at CHS and VHS offer four classes: Cosmetology one through four. In these classes, students learn how to do nails, shampoo hair, style hair, do perms, color hair and many other skills.
Cherokee instructor Holly Helton, who worked as a hairstylist for 32 years before becoming a teacher at Cherokee four years ago, said she took the job because, as a Cherokee alumna, she was inspired by her cosmetology teacher.
“The previous teacher was actually my teacher,” Helton said, “and she inspired me to share my love of my career with potential hairdressers, with the students.”
Helton said her favorite part about teaching this class is seeing students achieve their goals.
“I love to watch the students learn how to accomplish a goal that they’ve set,” Helton said. “A lot of them came in not knowing how to braid, and then when they learned how to braid, their excitement was rewarding to me.”
At CHS, students in cosmetology one can obtain their Barbicide Certification, which is a sanitation and safety certification.
Once students at both schools reach 1,500 hours, they are eligible to take their state board exam. Helton said when she was in school, she passed hers before she graduated and immediately joined a salon and entered the workforce.
Volunteer instructor Tammy Turner said the class is like a family.
“Well, if they’re shy, cosmetology is gonna bring them out of their shell, and it’s a family,” Turner said. “They can start when they’re freshmen, take it every year and by the time they’re seniors, it’s a family.”
VHS Vice Principal Claire Bass said the cosmetology program helps students have pride in their work.
“Mrs. Tammy does a great job of helping her students feel pride,” Bass said, “and be proud of their accomplishments, proud of their growth and proud of who they’re going to become when they leave.”
Students also participate in fun activities as part of the cosmetology program, like Halloween makeup and nails, building characters with latex and makeup and doing real services on clients at school.
Students in cosmetology also participate in competitions like the Appalachian Fair, Skills USA and regional competitions, which could lead to national competitions.
CHS Vice Principal Seth Rhoton said these competitions help students build a portfolio.
“Cosmetology offers you the ability to go straight into the workforce,” Rhoton said. “Through those competitions, it showcases and allows students to have a portfolio to present to either a potential firm that they would work for or a salon, or if they go into business for themselves, they have that ability to show their clients what they can do.”
VHS senior Madison Allen said she likes the hands-on learning aspect and enjoys haircutting the most.
“I just like how I can see it work in people’s lives and make them feel better about themselves,” Allen said. “Obviously, somebody can come in with long hair, and then you can cut it up to their shoulders, and it just makes them look totally different than what they did with long hair. Sometimes it’ll boost people’s confidence, and I really want to see people smile.”
CHS sophomore Maggie Stewart said she likes the cosmetology program because of how it can impact a client’s self- esteem.
“I like cosmetology because you get to help people get dressed up and feel confident in their own skin,” Stewart said.
Another CHS student, sophomore Jaylin Christian, said she enjoys expressing herself, and her favorite class activity is Fabulous Fridays, which is the day they get to do whatever they want.
“I like that I’m able to express myself through things that I enjoy doing,” Christian said. “I like that I can do certain things with hair that I never thought I could do, like braids and exotic hair.”
VHS sophomore Zoe Cox said being in the cosmetology program has improved her social skills.
CHS sophomore Erika Burson said she sees the cosmetology program as a way to express herself and she enjoys helping people work through their insecurities.
VHS senior Alexis Patterson said she likes styling the best because of its versatility and thinks the cosmetology program has many interesting parts.
“I think a lot of people have interest in it, and there’s so many different parts to it,” Patterson said. “I’m sure somebody could find at least an interest in one part, and it’s a good career option.”