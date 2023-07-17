ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Schools’ career and technical education department announced the hiring of three new staff members, some of whom have been working with the district previously.
CTE Supervisor Brandon Williams made the hiring announcement Wednesday. Williams said he is thankful to work alongside amazing teachers and believes the new additions will be a great fit.
“I’ve said it many times before, but it merits repeating. I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to serve in Hawkins County Schools with so many amazing professionals,” Williams said. “I am particularly grateful to have the honor of leading and working alongside some of the finest educators I’ve ever known in the CTE department. I believe, with the addition of these three outstanding individuals, the CTE team is even stronger than ever before.”
Innovative Schools Model project manager
Patrick Fraley has been hired as the Innovative Schools Model project manager. He will start sometime early next fall when the school system breaks ground on the 3,000-square-foot shop addition at Clinch School.
Fraley has 31 years of experience in public education and has worked as a teacher, coach, high school assistant principal, high school principal, districtwide program coordinator and most recently as the attendance supervisor.
While working in administration, Fraley has been committed to CTE programs, improving attendance rates and raising awareness. He also has experience working with architects, engineers and contractors while they completed building modifications or additions.
Fraley said he is looking forward to helping further expand CTE opportunities for Hawkins County students.
“Continuing to enhance the CTE offerings and experiences for students in Hawkins County is at the core of my belief that the main purpose of public education is to give hope to all students that they can be successful in whatever their chosen fields are after graduating,” Fraley said. “To have the opportunity to be a part of the team that further expands these opportunities for our students is a dream come true for me! I am excited to help manage the expansion projects at our middle and high schools.”
Fraley will manage the CTE department’s upcoming construction projects in his new role as the Innovative Schools Model project manager.
Work-based learning coordinator
Seth Rhoton will shift responsibilities within the CTE department. During Rhoton’s 10-year career with Hawkins County Schools, he has served as a teacher, coach, energy specialist and assistant supervisor of the maintenance department.
Most recently, he served as the CTE assistant principal at Cherokee High School, but on July 1, Rhoton assumed the role of work-based learning coordinator for Hawkins County Schools.
In this role, he will work with local business and industry leaders to maintain and grow partnerships and help place students in internship roles, where they can demonstrate their skills and receive on-the-job training.
Rhoton is excited to start this new position and help Hawkins County students.
“I am excited for the opportunity to help our students gain experience through work-based learning placements that will further strengthen our partnerships with local business and manufacturing industries in and around Hawkins County,” Rhoton said.
CTE data coordinator
Teresa Arnold, who has been with Hawkins County Schools for 22 years, served as the Carter’s Valley Elementary School bookkeeper for 15 years and maintenance secretary for the past seven years.
In her new role as the CTE data coordinator, Arnold will ensure that CTE-related data is maintained and reported accurately to the Tennessee Department of Education, ensuring that Hawkins County CTE generates the maximum amount of funding in the new TISA formula.
Arnold brings experience with data entry, record keeping and customer service to her new role.
“I am excited for this opportunity and look forward to working with the CTE Department to make a real difference in students’ lives,” Arnold said.