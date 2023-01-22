Crisis meeting

[Left to right] Dr. Blaine Jones, chairman of Four-Square Inc., Mark DeWitte, Hawkins County Mayor and John Butler, Pastor of East Rogersville Baptist Church.

 TESSA WORLEY/Kingsport Times-News

ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County residents met Thursday to discuss strategies to deal with crisis situations in the wake of last month’s dangerous cold snap.

Over the Christmas holidays, Hawkins County and surrounding areas experienced single-digit temperatures that led to power outages and frozen water lines

