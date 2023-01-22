ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County residents met Thursday to discuss strategies to deal with crisis situations in the wake of last month’s dangerous cold snap.
Over the Christmas holidays, Hawkins County and surrounding areas experienced single-digit temperatures that led to power outages and frozen water lines
John Butler, pastor of East Rogersville Baptist Church, decided to take action.
“I’ve had experience in disaster relief on the ground and immediate situations, evacuating hurricanes, disaster relief for tornadoes and things like that,” Butler said. “So when the frigid weather came, I reached out to the mayor, Mark DeWitte, to see if there was anything to be done. I hadn’t heard anything, but we really haven’t had to deal with such long-term frigid temperatures, and those situations require a response. As a pastor, the compassionate thing to do is to figure out how to respond in a way that we can care for people. The last thing I want to know is somebody froze to death when I could have done something. So, when I talked to Mark early that morning, nothing was to be done. So I stepped out because I’ve got good support from my church, and I said, ‘We’ll do something.’ Then I went to the church and told them what I had committed them to do, and they responded.”
Butler opened the church as a warming shelter in collaboration with other churches, which volunteered and brought food; the Emergency Management Agency, which brought cots; and the Red Cross, which supplied blankets.
After the weather crisis, Butler met with DeWitte and Four Square Inc. Chairman Blaine Jones to talk about crisis intervention.
Crisis Intervention Plans
At last week’s meeting, Blaine, Butler, and DeWitte led those in attendance in a discussion about how to address crisis situations.
It was agreed that EMA Director Jamie Miller would identify the crisis and that there should be a point person to manage the interventions.
That person would then call other leaders about what types of assistance, such as food, transportation, or volunteers, were needed.
The group also discussed buildings that could be used in a crisis and possible requirements for volunteers, such as undergoing background checks and attending Red Cross training in shelter operations.
“I was working with the Greene County Emergency Management when the tornadoes hit,” one attendee said. “I was an EMC, and my job was communications coordination with all the agencies. You ask somebody to manage a shelter that’s not been trained and that doesn’t know what they’re getting into it will not work. So, buildings and showers and kitchens are important, but if people don’t understand roles and responsibilities and what they shouldn’t do, you’re not going to be nearly as effective.”
A Red Cross representative offered to provide the training and a checklist for how they evaluate buildings they use in disaster assistance.
The group also talked about individual groups looking within their own resources to determine what they have to offer in a crisis.
At the conclusion of the meeting, those in attendance were asked to think of people who could act in leadership roles and about the resources they could contribute.
The group will meet again in about two weeks to continue discussing crisis interventions.
Anyone interested in helping with crisis intervention should email Blaine Jones at docjones57@gmail.com.