ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad approved a motion releasing all members of the Hawkins County Emergency Medical System Board of Directors from their positions by the end of the year.
The HCRS voted on this at their monthly board meeting on Aug. 24. This motion passed with 19 yes notes and five no votes.
The motion stated that all HCRS members who served on the EMS board be released from their position before Dec. 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. It also stated that board members should help with restructuring the EMS bylaws to support the creation of a new board in preparation for the joint venture with the county.
The county is currently working on establishing a quasi-governmental agreement between the county, the EMS and surrounding municipalities. This would help the EMS obtain more funding and be eligible for the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System.
The motion writer, Corey Young, said he introduced the motion due to the conflict between the board and EMS employees.
Last month, EMS employees submitted a vote of no confidence in the board and a one-month resignation after the board attempted to demote a supervisor without giving any concrete reasonings for the demotion.
In the no-confidence vote, employees called for the resignation of all current board members and a board restructuring. Employees also expressed support for having a more diverse board.
EMS Director Jason Murrell said he thinks having diversity on the board of directors is important.
“I believe that it is important to have diversity in any board,” Murrell said. “This allows for a broad mindset to progress and evolve with the ever-changing public safety sector. I believe it is important to have political leaders, other public safety, legal, and financial representation. It not only impacts the employees but also the citizens of Hawkins County by ensuring that all receive the best possible service.”
The current board comprises mostly rescue squad members as required in the bylaws, which say they have to have six rescue squad members serve on the EMS board.
HCRS Captain Jarrell Moore, when the HCRS established the EMS in 1987, that requirement was included and never changed. Moore said he thinks it is a good time for the HCRS and the EMS to separate themselves from each other.
EMS employees are no longer planning to resign since the supervisor involved in the ordeal was reinstated.
“I believe the employees were happy to hear about the reinstatement,” Murrell said. “He not only supervises his shift with respect, compassion and integrity, he oversees our fleet maintenance, first response programs, cardiac arrest programs and was instrumental in the partnership to begin our CPR and first aid training program.”
Murrell said the motion is a step forward.
“I believe that this is just one step,” Murrell said. “There is a lot of work that must be done, but with cooperation from all involved, I have no doubt that the betterment for our citizens will be accomplished.”
Moore said he hopes this move will benefit the EMS and the HCRS.
The motion also states that up to one member of the HCRS can be added to the new EMS board if the restructuring government body chooses to include them.
