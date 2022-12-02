ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad will host a fireworks fundraiser for New Years.

The sale will begin on Dec. 19 and run through Jan. 1. To purchase fireworks, individuals can visit the lower lot of the HCRS station located at 955 E. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video