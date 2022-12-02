featured Hawkins County Rescue Squad to hold a fireworks fundraiser for New Years By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Dec 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Richard Currie Richard Currie Richard Currie The Hawkins County Rescue Squad will host a fireworks fundraiser from Dec. 19 through Jan. 1. Richard Currie Richard Currie Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad will host a fireworks fundraiser for New Years.The sale will begin on Dec. 19 and run through Jan. 1. To purchase fireworks, individuals can visit the lower lot of the HCRS station located at 955 E. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.The sale’s hours of operation will be posted on the rescue squad’s Facebook page and website.All funds raised will go to benefit the rescue squad and the work it does in the community.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Firework Fundraiser Rescue Squad Internet Commerce Sociology Sale Sales Rogersville Fund Lot Facebook Fireworks Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR