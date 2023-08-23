ROGERSVILLE— Hawkins County Emergency Medical Service employees spoke before the Hawkins County Commission Public Safety Committee about internal conflicts with the board and potential resolutions.
The committee met Tuesday to discuss what happened and brainstorm solutions.
The Conflict
EMS employees recently submitted a vote of no confidence in the EMS board of directors and gave a one-month resignation notice after the board voted to demote a veteran supervisor without concrete reasons.
EMS Director Jason Murrell said he was given four vague reasons for the demotion.
The supervisor in question, Wayne Elam, said he has dedicated his life to serving the public.
“I've been here for 28 years, and I have done nothing but public safety my entire life,” Elam said. “There is no employee at this service that wants to go anywhere but Hawkins County. That's where they want to work, and that's where I want to work. When we were so short on employees, I had the equipment to run calls from home just to make sure the citizens of Hawkins County were taken care of.”
Elam said he won’t apologize for dedicating his life to public safety.
“I don't know what I am right now,” Elam said. “I came into a meeting thought everything was good, and since then, I've had four reasons supposed reasons for this demotion. So, I am not appealing the time I have given to this county, the years I put into this county and the dedication I have shown to Hawkins County. I am not appealing anything that I have done.”
EMS employees said in a post on Facebook that they do not want to hurt the citizens, but they are tired of being harassed and mistreated by the board.
“We, as employees, do not wish to cause any disturbance to providing care for the citizens of Hawkins County,” the post states. “We love this service, the Director, and our citizens. This is not about Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System or better pay or equipment. This is about being in fear of our jobs and tired of being harassed by the current EMS Board.”
Murrell said the conflict is not with the service.
“I want to ensure that you and the citizens understand that EMS is not a problem,” Murrell said. “The service, the ones that are the EMS running these calls, is not the problem. I feel that I've made an attempt to reconcile and offer suggestions to resolve this problem, but I don't think that it's being followed through with. So, the employees are not saying that they don't want to serve this county. They want to work here. That's what I hear.”
Employees stated that they want a new and diverse board that treats them fairly. The current board is comprised mainly of Hawkins County Rescue Squad members.
“We wish for all of the EMS Board to resign and for the Mayor to help assign a new fair board,” the post states. “One that will not use their position as power. They will not harass our employees; the employees will not be in fear for their jobs due to some whim of the EMS Board.”
Employees also said that they have documented complaints against board members.
“We have documented complaints of the EMS Board members harassing and using their position on the EMS Board to try to intimidate employees on scene and other places,” states the post. “One example is one of the EMS Board members verbally assaulted one of our EMS employees and said some very unkind things to him, including name-calling. We just want to be able to do our job and serve our citizens without being in fear of our jobs or worrying about being harassed when trying to provide patient care.”
Public Safety Committee
The committee states that they couldn’t tell the EMS what to do as they are a private institution, but they advised them to work out their issues.
“If you all are in turmoil and you're in a situation where your board and your director and those things are not getting along as a citizen of Hawkins County, I'm begging y'all to work it out,” said Commissioner Jason Roach. “Y'all transported my mom three days ago to the emergency room, and my mother's really high needs, and you all transport her a lot. I want my mom to still have that service. It's important to me, not as a commissioner; I'm just a citizen that you all serve a lot. I'm asking you not to allow personality conflicts to stand in the way of the service you provide to my mom and everybody else's moms and dads and sons, brothers and sisters.”
The committee also discussed potential solutions if there was no Hawkins County EMS. They talked about contracting private ambulance services, contacting other counties for aid and even starting their own service.
None of the options seemed ideal as many surrounding counties are also struggling, and creating a new entity would be expensive.
The county is currently trying to enter into a quasi-government agreement with the EMS and surrounding municipalities. Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte said this process is still ongoing but is being slowed down by the conflict.
“The EMS board is still in favor of the joint venture; it just is hitting some bumps along the road,” DeWitte said. “We'd like to see these bumps smoothed out because if we go forward with a joint venture with EMS in turmoil, it's just not going to look good. So hopefully, we're on the road to smoothen this out.”
EMS board president Jeff Hilton said he is trying to schedule a board meeting to discuss these issues.