ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte visited Cherokee High School on Monday to help the fire science program raise awareness for Fire Prevention Week and officially proclaim it throughout the county.

Fire prevention week is Oct.9-15. In his proclamation, DeWitte talked about the state’s high fire mortality rate.

