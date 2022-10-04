ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte visited Cherokee High School on Monday to help the fire science program raise awareness for Fire Prevention Week and officially proclaim it throughout the county.
Fire prevention week is Oct.9-15. In his proclamation, DeWitte talked about the state’s high fire mortality rate.
“Tennessee historically has had a high fire mortality rate along with many other southern states, with nine of the top ten highest fire mortality states in the southern region,” DeWitte said in the proclamation.
In the proclamation, DeWitte encourages people to have smoke alarms. He also said people should practice fire escape plans at home.
The theme for Fire Prevention Week is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”
DeWitte visited Cherokee to see its fire science program.
“We just want everybody to be aware that fire, of course, is a dangerous thing, and these folks are learning it every day, and we appreciate what they do and continue to do,” DeWitte said.
Cherokee student Alexis Chermansky talked about what she has learned through their fire science classes.
“If someone gets lost in a fire due to smoke, or just you need to get out and in a confined space, following the couplings on the hose leads you outside,” Chermansky said.
Kaylee Russell, another student, talked about the importance of remembering how dangerous fire can be.
“Most people think ‘Oh, well, all disasters are gonna be really big and huge,’ ” Russell said, “but when people see fire, ‘It’s just a fire.’ ”
Russell also talked about why firefighters are important in the community.
“Our county doesn’t have enough money to fund the fire department, which is very sad because firefighting is going to be an essential thing,” Russell said. “I mean, who takes most of the calls when there’s like a wreck on the highway? Firefighters. They don’t send an ambulance; they send firefighters.”