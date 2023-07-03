The Hawkins County Imagination Library offers free books every month to children through age 5. Half of the program is paid through the state of Tennessee, and the library supplies the other half through community fundraising.
The Hawkins County Imagination Library offers free books every month to children through age 5. Half of the program is paid through the state of Tennessee, and the library supplies the other half through community fundraising.
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Imagination Library provides children with access to books at a young age to foster imagination and a love of reading.
The Hawkins County Imagination Library provides children with free books every month through age 5, meaning any child could receive up to 60 books from the library while enrolled in the program.
Jack Elliot, a father in Lexington, Tennessee, said the books his family received from the Imagination Library made his daughter excited to learn and grow.
“I’ve watched those books spark (my daughter’s) imagination and had them lead to conversations about people, places and things that I wouldn’t have thought to bring up without them,” Elliot said. “I’ve had pieces of those conversations come back to me, as interpreted by a toddler, over and over since.”
Hawkins County Imagination Library board member Debbi Pressnell said many people are unaware of the funding formula for the Imagination Library. The state of Tennessee pays 50% of the cost, and the library is responsible for paying the rest.
Currently, the Hawkins County Imagination Library spends $2,650 per month on books, which is $31,800 per year.
The Imagination Library can leave a lasting impact on those who participate.
“I still have my boys’ books, and I will continue to hold on to them until they start their families,” said Lisa Marie Green from Nashville, Tennessee. “Then I will pass them on to my grandbabies. I feel that this will be extra special for my boys to be able to touch books and read to their children, knowing that I once held them in my arms and read the same books to them. Special memories go on for life and for our children.”
Books from the Imagination Library can really excite children.
“My son loves the Imagination Library books; each new one is a source of excitement,” said a mother in Nashville. “He wants to rip them open and read them right away. There have been times we’ve sat right down in front of the door to read a new book.”
Pressnell said she thinks more people would contribute to the Hawkins County Imagination Library if they knew the board was responsible for fundraising.
To contribute to the Hawkins County Imagination Library, send donations to P.O. Box 512, Rogersville, TN 37857.