ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Imagination Library provides children with access to books at a young age to foster imagination and a love of reading.

The Hawkins County Imagination Library provides children with free books every month through age 5, meaning any child could receive up to 60 books from the library while enrolled in the program.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you