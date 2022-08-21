Hawkins Elementary 5th grader Ragan Seal, left, started having behavior problems with “Lassie” earlier this year, but after about a month of training with Hawkins County horse whisperer Mike Hepler, right, Ragan now describes Lassie as “Chill”. Hepler will demonstrate how he trained Lassie, as well as helping other horses during the Oct. 24 Humane society Horse Seminar at Sayrah Barn in Surgoinsville.
SURGOINSVILLE — The Hawkins County Humane Society will host its second annual horse seminar next weekend, featuring fun activities, training seminars and live music.
The event, scheduled for Aug. 27 from 2-6 p.m. at the Sayrah Barn, will feature equine training sessions performed by Michael Hepler and live music from local musician Corey Tester.
There will also be several vendors at the event selling items like homemade soups, horse items and jewelry.
There will also be several activities for attendees to enjoy, including stick horse races, face painting, a watermelon eating contest and a bounce house.
The Humane Society will also be conducting a raffle at the event, and tickets will cost $1.
Some items being raffled include a one-night stay at the Hale Springs Inn, tickets to Wonderworks, a gift from Mountain Star on Main and Onyx Salon and Barber. A selection of homemade quilts will be auctioned.
There is no fee to attend the event, but organizers suggest a donation of $10 for adults. All proceeds will benefit the Humane Society.
The Sayrah Barn is located at 4144 Highway 11-W.
