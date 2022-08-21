SURGOINSVILLE — The Hawkins County Humane Society will host its second annual horse seminar next weekend, featuring fun activities, training seminars and live music.

The event, scheduled for Aug. 27 from 2-6 p.m. at the Sayrah Barn, will feature equine training sessions performed by Michael Hepler and live music from local musician Corey Tester.

