ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Humane Society will be offering the Lonely Hearts promotion throughout February to encourage adoption of its long-term residents.
The goal of the promotion is to match the shelter’s long-term animals with loving families. As part of the promotion, dogs that have been at the shelter for more than three months can be adopted at a special rate of $40.
As a no-kill shelter and the only animal shelter in Hawkins County, the HCHS is over capacity with more than 50 dogs and over 60 cats.
Following are the names and descriptions of several dogs available for adoption through the lonely hearts promotion.
Bear is a 3-year-old male Australian shepherd that came into the shelter on Aug. 15, 2022. He is a soft and beautiful dog. But according to the shelter, he has been mistreated in the past and can sometimes bite out of fear. He may take time to warm up to new people, but the HCHS says the outcome of building trust should be rewarding.
Buck is a 5-year-old male shepherd mix that is sweet and affectionate. Buck has been at the HCHS since July 8, 2022. He gets along with most dogs, is good on the leash and enjoys walks and playing.
Buddy is a 2-year-old male lab mix that arrived at the shelter on Sept. 27, 2022. According to the shelter, Buddy can be shy and submissive at first. However, he is very affectionate and great with people. He has a low to moderate activity level and should be fine in most homes.
Candy is a 2-year-old female boxer and pit bull mix. She arrived at the shelter on Sept. 14, 2022, and is spayed. According to the HCHS, Candy is very loving and is so excited to meet people that she uses her tail to wag her whole body.
Casper is a 2-year-old male American Staffordshire mix. He arrived at the shelter on April 10, 2022, and is neutered. Casper is a sweet dog who develops very strong bonds. However, he is afraid of some things and needs work to overcome his fears.
Gigi is a 6-year-old female American Staffordshire and retriever mix. She arrived at the shelter on June 29, 2022, and is spayed. Gigi can be such a soft and sweet puppy dog. She is a little shy but can be very affectionate.
Lucia is a 3- to 4-year-old female border collie and pointer mix. She arrived at the shelter on Aug. 7, 2020, and is spayed. Lucia is the HCHS’s longest resident, having been at the shelter for almost three years. Lucia showers many with love and is one of the most awesome dogs ever. However, she can be aggressive with many other people.
Remi is a 2- to 3-year-old male Plott hound. Remi arrived at the shelter on June 1, 2021. He can be a really good all-around dog and is getting better. He has a fair amount of energy and would love a nice yard and a lot of walks.
Snowball is a 2-year-old male rat terrier and pit bull mix. He arrived at the shelter on Sept. 24, 2021, and is neutered. Snowball is super affectionate and loves cuddles and hugs. He is great on a leash but will require training when exposed to new people.
Tanner is a 2-year-old male pit bull Lab mix that came to the shelter on Dec. 16, 2021. Tanner is a very smart and trainable dog. He is good around people and loves to play. He is good on a leash and can get along with some dogs.
Thelma is a 2-year-old female Lab mix. She arrived at the shelter around October 2022. Thelma is a very affectionate dog that really loves people. She has a front paw issue but has no pressure points causing pain.