ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Humane Society will be offering the Lonely Hearts promotion throughout February to encourage adoption of its long-term residents.

The goal of the promotion is to match the shelter’s long-term animals with loving families. As part of the promotion, dogs that have been at the shelter for more than three months can be adopted at a special rate of $40.

Bear

Buck
Buddy

Candy
Casper

GiGi
Lucia
Remi
Snowball
Tanner

Thelma

