A class teaching participants how to administer Naloxone will be held at the Hawkins County Health Department's Rogersville office, shown here, at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Another training session will be offered on Tuesday at the HCHD's Church Hill facility.
ROGERSVILLE— The Hawkins County Health Department will host two Naloxone training classes this week for community members.
Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication used to block or reverse the effects of opioids in overdose situations. The sessions will teach individuals how to use Naloxone spray when a suspected overdose has occurred.
A Naloxone kit will be provided to everyone in attendance at no cost. Only one kit will be issued per household.
The effects of Naloxone usually last 30 minutes to an hour. When Naloxone is used, emergency services should be notified immediately, as the symptoms may return.
Symptoms of an overdose include depressed or irregular breathing; confusion; delirium; vomiting; extreme sleepiness or inability to wake up; loss of consciousness; respiratory arrest; and cold, clammy skin.
The training will be offered on Tuesday at the Church Hill Health Department from 6 to 7 p.m. and on Thursday at the Rogersville Health Department from 6 to 7 p.m. Each training is limited to the first 30 to register.
To register for the training, contact the CHHD at (423) 357-5341 or the RHD at (423) 272-7641.