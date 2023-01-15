Hawkins approves grant funding to help pay for new health department roof

A class teaching participants how to administer Naloxone will be held at the Hawkins County Health Department's Rogersville office, shown here, at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Another training session will be offered on Tuesday at the HCHD's Church Hill facility.

ROGERSVILLE— The Hawkins County Health Department will host two Naloxone training classes this week for community members.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication used to block or reverse the effects of opioids in overdose situations. The sessions will teach individuals how to use Naloxone spray when a suspected overdose has occurred.

To register for the training, contact the CHHD at (423) 357-5341 or the RHD at (423) 272-7641.