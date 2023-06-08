ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Hazmat team serves the county in times of need and is the only volunteer hazmat team in the state.

While many hazmat teams are a division in a paid fire department, the Hawkins County team is an all-volunteer unit. Hazmat handles the hazardous release of any flammable, toxic or reactive chemicals.

