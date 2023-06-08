ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Hazmat team serves the county in times of need and is the only volunteer hazmat team in the state.
While many hazmat teams are a division in a paid fire department, the Hawkins County team is an all-volunteer unit. Hazmat handles the hazardous release of any flammable, toxic or reactive chemicals.
Hawkins County Hazmat Chief John Murnane said life safety is team members' number one priority.
“What we do is take care of hazardous releases or basically things that can hurt you when they get out of their containers,” Murnane said. “So, that's when it becomes or could be a hazard for the people. We do this job to protect people first of all and then property and the environment, which is a big part of it. Life safety, of course, is first.”
Murnane has worked in the fire service for more than 30 years and served on the Kingsport Fire Department Hazmat team for 20 years.
Murnane said this team is needed because a lot of chemicals travel through Hawkins County.
While many hazmat teams are a fire department division, Murnane said it is a different job.
“It's a different skill versus firefighting,” Murnane said. “You have to do a little more thinking, and it can be dangerous. It's not that firefighting can't be dangerous, but most people don't want to touch hazmat because of the things we interact with. We deal with vapor clouds; I mean, if you get two or three breaths of chlorine or ammonia, you could be done. So oftentimes, people don't want to deal with that.”
Hazmat members are required to get training to join and complete eight hours of yearly training. They also have to get expensive equipment to be able to enter a hazardous area.
In addition to protecting people, hazmat also involves protecting the environment.
“We're almost environmentalists,” Murnane said. “If an oil spill gets into a creek, we get in the creek, and we get it out of the creek. If it gets in the creek, it's an environmental hazard. So that's what we're doing: protecting the environment.”
Murnane said the call volume for hazmat is irregular, but when hazmat teams members do respond, they start by identifying the hazard. Then they evacuate the area and finally contain it.
Murnane said since the group is a volunteer department, it can make recruiting members and purchasing needed equipment difficult. Also, because it is registered nonprofit group, any donations made to hazmat are tax deductible.
Anyone interested in joining the Hawkins County Hazmat team or donating to hazmat can contact Murnane by email at hawkinscountyert@gmail.com.