ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Family Resource Center provides services to families and children in need in the Hawkins County School District.
Program Director April Couch gave a presentation about what the Family Resource Center does to the Hawkins County Board of Education at its last meeting on Nov. 3.
The center offers many services to the needy, such as supplying them with clothes, hygiene items, food, school supplies, utility assistance and other forms of support.
It also refers families to other community agencies, such as the laundry ministry, where they can seek assistance. The center also hosts a monthly food drive in partnership with ROTC programs and Second Harvest Food Bank which serves more than 200 families.
During the 2021-2022 school year, the Family Resource Center served 680 students and 445 families.
Couch is also the coordinator for the homeless education program, which served 63 students during that same period.
The Family Resource Center defines homelessness as lacking a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence.
As part of the homeless education program, the center provides families with clothes, hotel accommodations for a short period, food, hygiene items, school supplies and referrals to agencies that can provide rent and utility assistance.
So far during the current academic year, the Family Resource Center has referred 138 students and families for assistance, served 215 families at its monthly food distribution, classified 31 students as homeless, and provided 157 back-to-school backpacks to students.
Couch said this year the number of people the center serves has increased quickly.
BOE Chairman Chris Christian, who has served on the BOE for many years, commended Couch for her presentation.
“This is the first time that I can recall ever getting a report from the Family Resource Center as a board member. I’m much more informed now. So thank you.”
Anyone interested in helping the Family Resource Center should visit its Facebook page.