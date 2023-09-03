HAWKINS COUNTY — The engineering-related career and technical education programs at Cherokee and Volunteer high schools prepare students for various career paths.
CHS CTE Principal Dwain Brewer said the engineering program allows students to learn about design and think creatively.
“I think this program gives students an opportunity to learn about designing and building things and how to make things last,” Brewer said. “It teaches kids to think outside the box.”
VHS offers a broad engineering course, while CHS offers a more detailed architectural and engineering design program.
VOLUNTEER HIGH
The Engineering program at VHS is a broad course of study that covers topics such as 2D and 3D design, mechatronics, pneumatics and hydraulics.
VHS instructor Brad Houck, who has 26 years of experience in the automotive industry, said they prepare students to fill a skills gap within the local industry.
“Coming from industry, you see the gap in workforce preparedness,” Houck said, “and we’re trying to prepare students to fill that skills gap.”
The VHS engineering program offers four classes: Principles of Engineering, Engineering Design One and Two and a work-based learning class.
Students enrolled in this program can also obtain several industry certifications, including the OSHA 10, SolidWorks CSWA, Autodesk AutoCAD, Snap-on Precision Measurement Instruments, Fundamentals of Electricity AC/DC, Fundamentals of Industry 4.0 and Intro to Mechatronics.
Houck said they try to align standards related to industry certifications in the curriculum.
VHS instructor Greg Williams, who worked in industry for over 30 years, said these certifications are important to helping students get jobs.
“It’s very valuable for the students,” Williams said. “They’re not spinning their wheels in here. This is something they can carry on if they go to work right away or enroll in post-secondary school.”
Many students in this course said they enjoy learning engineering skills and design.
VHS junior Jack Schuelke said he decided to take engineering to learn more about 3D software.
“I’m taking engineering one because just learning how to use 3D software and learning how to 3D print is a useful thing at home but also can be useful in several industries,” Schuelke said. “For example, in certain manufacturing jobs using metal parts, you can use a 3D model to kind of get an idea as to how it’s going to look and the dimensions you need.”
VHS senior Cody Grandy said CTE programs like engineering help students choose a career path.
“It gives you the opportunity to figure out what you might want to do in life,” Grandy said.
Williams said his favorite part about teaching engineering is seeing students grasp knowledge.
“I think what really makes me excited is being able to see students grasp that knowledge and apply it in a real problem-solving situation,” Williams said. “It makes you feel like you accomplished something through helping them. I just get really excited to see that light bulb come on.”
Students who take this course will be prepared to enter the industry as a technician or even further their education to get jobs as mechanical or electrical engineers.
CHEROKEE HIGH
The architectural and engineering design program at CHS focuses more on the design side of engineering.
CHS instructor Phillip Jennings said this class increases student’s problem-solving skills.
They also teach in-depth on how to use Computer Assisted Design Software, with the most used software being CSWA.
The architectural and engineering design program includes four courses, and students can get the OSHA 10 and CSWA certifications. Jennings said they also want to start offering more architectural certifications, including Autodesk.
This program teaches students about 3D and 2D design using 3D printers and CAD software.
Jennings’ fourth class is a work-based learning practicum where students can get real-world experience and compete in engineering competitions. This class is working to build bridges for a competition with the University of Tennessee.
Jennings also runs the Technology Student Association, which is a club where students can compete in regional, state and national competitions.
Jennings said CTE classes give students real-world experience.
“It gives you that potential for real-world experience without having to be in the real world,” Jennings said. “It provides exposure to real-world experience and careers.”
CHS freshman Cayden Johnson said he has always been interested in building things, and taking this class has given him an opportunity to work on his teamwork skills.
“A lot of people have problems speaking out loud, and this forces people to help bond with each other,” Johnson said.
A CHS senior, Nicholas Bibbins, said CTE classes help students make career decisions.
“It allows kids to take classes that might help them decide what their career will be in the future,” Bibbins said. “It also helps them start thinking about college.”
CHS senior Jase Dalton said the engineering program gives students an advantage.
“Someone that didn’t take these classes, who’s going to major engineering, or anything like that, would be far behind the people who took this program all the way through in high school,” Dalton said.