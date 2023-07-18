ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission will choose among three nominees for its next county attorney at the group’s July meeting.
The replacement comes after the county’s previous attorney, Jim Philips, passed away unexpectedly three months ago.
The nominations will be presented to the commission in the form of a resolution at its next meeting July 24. The person chosen as the next county attorney will finish Phillips’ term, which ends on Jan. 4, 2027.
To be appointed Hawkins County attorney, the nominees will be subject to a majority vote.
Allen Coup
The first nominee is Mount Carmel City Attorney Allen Coup. He has been a partner at the Law Office of May and Coup since 1995.
Coup has experience in general civil litigation, such as contracts, land disputes and deeds. In addition, he also has experience in representing governmental agencies. His law partner Joesph May also has extensive experience providing legal services to governmental entities.
Coup has been a resident of Hawkins County since 1979 and operated a local hardware store in Mount Carmel for several years before he started law school at the University of Tennessee.
Coup has a clean record with the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility, having never been censured.
District One Commissioner John Gibson will read the resolution nominating Coup for the position of Hawkins County attorney.
Jefferson B. Fairchild
The second nominee for Hawkins County attorney is lifelong Hawkins County resident Jefferson Fairchild. He has been practicing law for 22 years and opened his own practice in 2001.
Fairchild received his law degree from Western Michigan University in 1999.
He is a former board member of the Rogersville Heritage Association and a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Rogersville.
Fairchild comes from a long line of farmers and even worked at his father’s farm store ROMOCO.
“Jefferson is a hard worker, intelligent, ethical and approachable,” stated the resolution. “[He] would consider it an honor to serve Hawkins County, giving back to the county that has given so much during his lifetime.”
District Seven Commissioner Joey Maddox will read the resolution nominating Fairchild for the position of Hawkins County attorney.
Crystal Jessee
The final nomination for Hawkins County attorney is Crystal Jessee. She is a lifelong native of Hawkins County. Currently, she lives at her family’s farm, helping with day-to-day operations.
Jessee received her degree from the University of Memphis in 2005. Then, in 2007, she opened her own law firm, Jessee Law Office, in Greeneville. She has also worked with the county since 2014, when she began representing the local government in opioid litigations.
Jessee has extensive legal and community experience. She is a member of the Hamblen County Community Awareness Board, Hawkins County Republican Women, Greene County Cattleman’s Association, National Rifle Association and other organizations.
Jessee has experience representing cities and utilities.
“It would be my honor to continue to give back to the county and represent the commission as their county attorney,” Jessee stated in a letter to Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte. “I have served in other capacities, for other cities and utilities, and look forward to being an advocate and asset for our community if the opportunity presents itself.”
District Seven Commissioner Robbie Palmer will read the resolution nominating Jessee for the position of Hawkins County attorney.