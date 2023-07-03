ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission recognized the Cherokee High School baseball team for its accomplishments during the season and recognized June as National Dairy Month during its meeting on June 26.
CHS Baseball
District 7 Commissioner Joey Maddox read the resolution recognizing Cherokee’s baseball team for its accomplishments during the 2023 season.
The team broke the school record for most wins in a season. The Chiefs won 23 games, eclipsing the mark of 19 from 2022. They were also the district runner-up and made the school’s second appearance in the regional tournament since 2015.
Members of the team in attendance were presented with copies of the resolution.
National Dairy Month
Mayor Mark DeWitte read the proclamation officially announcing June as National Dairy Month in Hawkins County.
“Whereas dairy farmers have contributed to the development and wellbeing of Hawkins County since the earliest formation of Tennessee,” stated the proclamation. “And whereas the dairy industry is a major industry in Tennessee and a significant contribution to the economy of Tennessee. And whereas milk and dairy foods provide health benefits and valuable nutrients. And whereas real milk and dairy foods are superior to their imitations in quality values and taste.”
Shay Davis, a fifth-generation dairy farmer and a Hawkins County 4-H program member, talked about the importance of National Dairy Month.
“As a fifth-generation dairy farmer at a dairy farm in Hawkins County, I know all the hard work and dedication it takes to produce high-quality milk,” Davis said. “I’m passionate about my cows.”
DeWitte encouraged groups to celebrate National Dairy Month with appropriate activities.