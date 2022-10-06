ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission has voted to name a bridge on Housewright Hollow Road after longtime county resident and World War II veteran John L. Brice.

Commissioners passed the resolution unanimously at their regular meeting on Sept. 26.

