ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission has voted to name a bridge on Housewright Hollow Road after longtime county resident and World War II veteran John L. Brice.
Commissioners passed the resolution unanimously at their regular meeting on Sept. 26.
The proposal was submitted by Danny Alvis, who said it was a way to honor Brice for his years of service.
“I felt this was an important thing to do,” Alvis said. “I want to thank my fellow commissioners for supporting this, and it was an honor to do it. He paid a debt that we can never repay.”
Brice, 93, was born and raised in Hawkins County. He also served six years in the Army, including a brief period at the end of World War II.
Brice exited the Army as a sergeant, but his granddaughter and caretaker, Angela Brice, said he still follows the routines and skills he learned during his time of service.
“He’s a strong, working man,” she said. “He can still do push-ups at 93, and he’s just always been a very disciplined hard worker. He always had a routine his whole life. He always goes to bed at the same time, wakes up at the same time and eats every meal at the same time.”
Angela said that when Alvis asked if the family would support the resolution, she thought it was “a wonderful and sweet thing to do.”
The newly named John L. Brice bridge is located very close to Brice’s home, where he has lived for a large portion of his life.
Angela said her grandfather is a well-respected, law-abiding citizen who tries to treat everyone fairly.
Earlier this month, Angela and her family showed Brice the sign bearing the bridge’s new name, and it made him very happy.
“It tickled him,” Angela said. “We took him down there and uncovered it, and you could tell he was so proud of that happening.
“I think it makes him happy just to know that he’s not been forgotten and that people have respect for him,” Angela said. “I know it touched him, personally, just to know that he got that recognition. We never thought something like that would happen.”