ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission discussed several resolutions and topics at its Feb. 27 meeting, including opioid settlements, a paving project on Phipps Bend road and a lease with the town of Rogersville.
Phipps Bend road
At the beginning of the meeting, Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte announced that the Tennessee Department of Transportation had informed him the state would be paving Phipps Bend road.
DeWitte said the project will be funded through the state industrial access program, which is state money set aside for paving projects in industrial parks.
Commissioner Nancy Barker said having the road paved will help bring more industries into the park.
Opioid settlement
The commission also voted on a resolution to receive funds from another opioid settlement.
Crystal Jessee explained more about the settlement. It is uncertain how much money will be dispersed until all interested parties have joined.
The settlement involves the state, local governments and five companies: Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Teva and Allergan.
The money will be dispersed over a set period of time. For example, Walmart, which has the shortest disbursement period, will distribute funds over a six-year time frame. In contrast, Walgreens has the longest disbursement period and will distribute funds throughout the course of a 15-year time span.
Jessee said if a certain number of interested parties opt in to the settlement, the county could receive a larger amount of funds up front.
Jessee also said some funds, like abatement payments, might have restrictions on spending, requiring they go toward opioid treatment.
The county unanimously voted to approve the resolution and join the settlement.
Lease
Toward the end of the meeting, the commission unanimously voted to suspend the rules and consider an out-of-order resolution.
This resolution pertained to leasing the county parking lot behind the administration building to the town of Rogersville.
This parking lot would help alleviate parking concerns caused by business growth on Church Street and provide additional downtown parking for business owners and customers.
The commission unanimously approved the lease, which allows usage of the parking lot for one year.