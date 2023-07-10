Maid Your Day

[Left to right] Ashlee Myers, Rachel Chamberlain and Anna Chamberlain

 Contributed

ROGERSVILLE— A newly licensed Hawkins County business, Maid Your Day, offers both residential and business cleaning services.

Rachel Chamberlain, the owner of Maid Your Day, started her business a few years ago but didn’t become fully licensed until recently due to increased inquiries.

