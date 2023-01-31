ROGERSVILLE — At its last meeting, the Hawkins County Commission Budget Committee voted to move several American Rescue Plan Act-related resolutions forward to be voted on by the full commission in February.
Remaining ARPA funds
The Hawkins County Commission received around $11 million in federal ARPA COVID Relief funds.
At its last meeting, the commission voted to approve spending $550,000 of the funding to purchase the Civis Bank building in Church Hill. Members also voted to declare the entire $11 million as a loss of revenue so it could be used in a less restrictive manner.
To date, the county has allocated a total of $7,687,500 of its ARPA funds, leaving $3,342,515.
Pending resolutions
The Budget Committee requested in December that organizations that had requested money prioritize their requests and see if they can cut costs in any way. Many organizations responded with their best-, middle- and worst-case scenarios.
Using those figures, the total number of ARPA requests is $6,143,353.93. This does not include the Hawkins County buildings request of approximately $5.7 million, which has already been partially funded.
Based on the project bids that come back, more money may be allocated toward fixing buildings owned by the county.
Forwarded resolutions
At its meeting on Jan. 17, the Budget Committee voted to send four ARPA requests forward to the full commission at its meeting in February.
The first three requests were grouped together into one motion because they were all vehicle- or machine-related purchases.
This included requests from the Hawkins County property assessor for $80,000 and the Emergency Management Agency in the amount of $75,000 for new trucks. It also included a $370,000 request from the highway department for a paver and roller.
Hawkins County District 7 Commissioner Robbie Palmer made the motion for the highway department’s request.
“This is the one thing that our constituents are asking us to do — fix our roads,” Palmer said.
The motion passed unanimously.
The committee also voted on a resolution to fund a water project in Pink Hill to provide clean water to 52 households.
The water line would be put in by and managed by the Scott County Public Service Authority, which has agreed to extend its service across the state line. According to the Scott County PSA, the project would cost $450,000.
The resolution passed unanimously.
If all these requests are approved, that would leave $2,367,515 in ARPA funds.