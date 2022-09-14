Student board representatives

From left, Karli Lawson of Clinch, Kaitlyn Cook of Cherokee and Addison Wright of Volunteer will represent their respective high schools during meetings of the Hawkins County Board of Education this academic year.

 TESSA WORLEY/Kingsport Times News

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education recognized its three student representatives for the 2022-2023 school year at its last two meetings.

The board recognized the representative from Volunteer High School at its August meeting and the Clinch and Cherokee representatives in September since the latter two couldn’t attend in August.

