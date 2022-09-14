From left, Karli Lawson of Clinch, Kaitlyn Cook of Cherokee and Addison Wright of Volunteer will represent their respective high schools during meetings of the Hawkins County Board of Education this academic year.
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education recognized its three student representatives for the 2022-2023 school year at its last two meetings.
The board recognized the representative from Volunteer High School at its August meeting and the Clinch and Cherokee representatives in September since the latter two couldn’t attend in August.
“We recognize the importance of the views of our students on issues and concerns that affect their schools,” Vice Chairman Debbie Shedden said. “Our student board representatives serve as advisory non-voting representatives, but they may express themselves on issues concerning their schools.”
Before recognizing the representatives, Shedden explained the requirements for the position.
Student representatives must have a score of 19 or higher on the ACT, a 3.0 GPA, no disciplinary referrals, good attendance (five days or less missed per school year) and be a member of the senior class.
As part of the application process, students must provide a petition signed by 15 fellow students and three faculty recommendations.
Volunteer’s Addison Wright was recognized at the BOE’s August meeting.
Wright has maintained a 4.0 GPA and is involved in honors, AP and dual enrollment courses. She has also been a member of the basketball team for three years. In addition, Wright is a part of the nursing program and is seeking her CNA license.
After graduation, she plans on attending college and working toward her goal of being a physician’s assistant.
The other two representatives were recognized in September, the first being Karli Lawson from Clinch.
Lawson said in her bio that she is a “fun-loving, family-oriented and all-around bubbly person.”
“I aspire to be the best person I can, not only for myself but also for my friends, my family and the people around me,” Lawson said.
She is involved in the National Honor Society and dreams of one day owning a salon. After graduation, Lawson plans to enter a cosmetology program.
The third representative is Kaitlyn Cook from Cherokee.
Cook is an honors student who is very active in choir, theater and culinary classes. She said being “nominated by her peers to represent Cherokee at monthly board meetings is a big accomplishment for a transfer student.”
All three will remain on the board for the entire school year.