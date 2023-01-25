ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission passed several resolutions at its meeting Monday in reference to purchasing the Civis Bank building in Church Hill, donating Baby Doe opioid lawsuit funds to Hawkins County EMS and raising the bid threshold.
Civis Bank Building
For several months the commission has been discussing purchasing the old Civis Bank building in Church Hill so county offices can move out of the city-county building.
On Monday, commissioners revisited the issue and debated purchasing the building for $550,000. The commission also reviewed the inspection report that was completed at the commission’s request.
By moving out of the Church Hill city-county building, the county can avoid making repairs on a building it doesn’t own and get more office space.
Two residents spoke against the resolution over concerns that the building could be a money pit due to repairs and other issues.
Some commissioners expressed similar concerns, while some thought the price was too high.
In the end, the commission passed the resolution with nine yes votes, four no votes from Syble Vaughn Trent, Jeff Barrett, Josh Gilliam and Joey Maddox, and one abstention from Larry Clonce.
Once the sale finalizes, Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte said it would probably take up to six months before the county starts operations there.
Phipps Bend Road
The commission also considered an out-of-order resolution that would give the Tennessee Department of Transportation authorization to rework and resurface Phipps Bend Road, which runs through the Phipps Bend Industrial Park. The proposed contract required no funds from the county.
The commission passed the resolution unanimously.
Baby Doe
The county received a total of $1.65 million from the Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement and has distributed a total of $1 million to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Drug Fund, Isaiah 117 House and the Northeast Tennessee Regional Treatment Center.
The Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services requested $300,000 of the remaining $600,000 for several pieces of life-saving medical equipment.
The county has heard from the EMS a couple of times explaining the request in detail.
The commission passed the resolution unanimously, leaving $300,000 in Baby Doe funds remaining.
ARPA
The commission also voted to rescind a resolution that allocated $10 million of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds as loss of revenue and instead allocate all as loss of revenue.
For ARPA, funds designated as loss of revenue are less restricted. Originally the county had calculated its loss of revenue around $10 million. After further exploration, the county found that all of its ARPA funds could be classified as loss of revenue.
This would allow the whole sum to follow the less restricted spending guidelines.
The resolution was passed unanimously.
Bid Threshold
The commission also voted to change the bid threshold to $25,000 due to inflation.
The commission discussed how raising the threshold would be a benefit because, over recent years, they have started to make bids for items they didn’t have to in the past because of the rise in prices.
The resolution was passed unanimously.
Food Insecurity
Finally, the commission discussed a resolution that would allow DeWitte to apply for the Food Insecurity CV Community Development Block Grant, which can be used to help food pantries or any organization meeting food needs.
Several community members spoke against the resolution advocating for community support for food insecurity over welfare support from the federal government.
However, the commission passed the resolution unanimously.