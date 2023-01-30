Sheldon Livesay, Of One Accord Ministries director, left, presented volunteer of the year awards to Amelia Metz, center, and Jeanette Edens last week. Both recipients will travel to Nashville in April for a ceremony with other winners from across the state.
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce recognized the adult and youth volunteer of the year award winners last week.
The awards were presented by Sheldon Livesay, Of One Accord Ministries director, at the chamber breakfast on Thursday.
Both recipients will travel to Nashville in April for a ceremony with other winners from across the state.
Amelia Metz
The youth award was presented to Amelia Metz.
Tennessee state Rep. Gary Hicks nominated Metz, who started volunteering at age 10 when she began supplying her classmates with clothing, art supplies, food and fees for 4-H camp.
Metz, a student at Cherokee High School, has volunteered with the Heritage Lights Youth Leadership Program, the United Way, the Hawkins County Humane Society, Forward Flag, Isaiah 117 House, and the 4-H Honor Club.
Metz has also worked with the Chamber Of Commerce, assisting with economic growth projects, and volunteered at community events like Heritage Days and Trunk-or-Treat. She has also volunteered with People Loving People, handing out Thanksgiving meals to about 5,000 Hawkins County residents.
As Cherokee yearbook director, Metz has ensured that every student wanting a yearbook received one regardless of their ability to pay for it.
Jeanette Edens
The adult award was presented to Jeanette Edens.
Edens was nominated by a close friend, who said, “She is the first person always ready to help with local community needs.”
Most of her volunteer work is with organizations requiring a year-round commitment, meaning she has to attend all their meetings and events.
Edens serves as the treasurer for the Bulls Gap Kiwanis Club and the Business Professional Women’s Organization. In addition, she is the Library Board’s vice president and the co-chair of the Bulls Gap Craft and Musical Festival.
She is a member of the chamber, the Bulls Gap Planning Commission, and the Lions Club.
Edens works as the manager of the Rogersville branch of Apex Bank, where she leads the business to participate in community engagement. Recently, the bank held auctions to raise money for Isaiah 117 House.
“Local residents see Jeanette literally every week serving to ensure Hawkins County is constantly providing family activities for their residents,” Livesay said.