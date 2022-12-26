ROGERSVILLE — Schools in the Hawkins County and Sullivan County school districts received grant funding for middle school Career Technical Education (CTE) and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) startups and expansions.
The grants were awarded to 34 districts across the state and also included high school, school-based, enterprise projects. A total of 52 schools received STEM funding, and 29 schools received CTE funding.
In Hawkins County, Bulls Gap School, Church Hill Middle School, Clinch School, Rogersville Middle School and Surgoinsville Middle School each received $9,571.84 for a total of $47,859.20.
In Sullivan County, Sullivan East Middle School, Sullivan Central Middle School and Sullivan Heights Middle School each received $10,000 in STEM funding for a total of $30,000. For CTE funding, SCMS and SHMS received an additional $10,000 each for $20,000 total in CTE funding.
The funding is part of Gov. Bill Lee’s Future Workforce Initiative, which promotes CTE, STEM and work-based learning.
“Tennessee continues to provide more pathways to help students transition from middle to high school, and these grants help ensure students have increased access to high-quality work-based learning opportunities, STEM, and career technical education,” said Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We are thrilled that we can make these opportunities happen over the last two years and help students be successful during high school and into their postsecondary and workforce careers.”
Hawkins County STEM Academic Coach Brittney Rhoton said the money would be used to buy materials for CTE programs and allow middle school students to learn more about these programs.
“This will allow middle school students an opportunity to explore what the CTE programs are all about,” Rhoton said.
One planned purchase for Hawkins County Schools is a welding simulator and electrical junction box along with curriculums that will be utilized for middle school students during the 2023-2024 school year.
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson said the middle school CTE expansion exposes students to what CTE has to offer.
“I wholly support any expansions of our CTE program offerings, and allowing middle school students to experience this early on allows them to venture into meaningful training and work-based learning opportunities throughout their HCS school career,” Hixson said.