ROGERSVILLE — Schools in the Hawkins County and Sullivan County school districts received grant funding for middle school Career Technical Education (CTE) and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) startups and expansions.

The grants were awarded to 34 districts across the state and also included high school, school-based, enterprise projects. A total of 52 schools received STEM funding, and 29 schools received CTE funding.

