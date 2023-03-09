TRV-UST-HARRY-POTTER-IMMERSIVE-MCT

Inside the new Harry Potter exhibition, which has drawn throngs of visitors to cities in Europe and the United States.

 Imagine Exhibition, Inc

NEW YORK — Harry Potter and his friends are “apparating” to New York City sometime this year.

Fresh off tours in Atlanta, Vienna and an upcoming stop in Paris, “Harry Potter: The Exhibition” promises “an immersive celebration of the entire wizarding world,” according to the organizers of the exhibit. It was developed by Imagine Exhibitions and Warner Bros. and launched last year in Philadelphia, drawing 750,000 people, according to NBC News.

