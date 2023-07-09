BRISTOL — A Hard Rock Casino employee started as a cocktail waitress while working two other jobs and running a small business to support her five children.
She never envisioned a career with Hard Rock.
Jessi Glass, 39, a single mother of five children, got a job with the Hard Rock Casino in Bristol as a cocktail waitress. She got the position after visiting a hiring event and thought it would be a good way to make quick money.
At this time, Glass worked at two other jobs and ran her own online boutique to support her family.
“I never imagined it would be my career,” Glass said.
After starting her job as a cocktail waitress, Glass soon realized the type of company that Hard Rock is.
“I had no clue what they had to offer,” Glass said. “After six months, I saw growth potential. I wanted to be part of the brand, but I wasn’t where I best fit.”
Glass, who grew up in Southwestern Virginia, said she was trapped by a cycle of poverty and welfare dependence.
“I saw Hard Rock as my way out,” Glass said. “Growing up, I thought my only opportunities were Eastman or the medical field. So, I went into the medical field, which was draining.”
Glass went to Hard Rock management and asked for a different role. She was promoted to the role of engineering supervisor.
“They took a chance on me,” Glass said. “I don’t have anything on paper that qualifies me for this position.”
As an engineering supervisor, Glass helps maintenance workers with scheduling jobs and works with outside vendors. Hard Rock is currently paying for Glass to take online computer classes, which helps her as engineering supervisor.
Glass said she loves working for Hard Rock. The job allows her to support her family, be there for her children and provide them with more opportunities.
Glass said Hard Rock is a loving, caring company. They give back frequently and offer monthly volunteer opportunities for employees. They also have events for team members to help them build community.
