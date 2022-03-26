Today is the 93rd birthday of my last surviving aunt, Gracie Tankersley Wallen. Aunt Gracie is the widow of my maternal Uncle Mitchell Wallen. She and Mom have long said they’ve always shared a closeness more akin to sisters than sisters- in-law.
After all, Mom was 14 when Uncle Mitchell married Aunt Gracie and brought her to live, at first, with Mom and my grandparents, and there’s just over four years difference in Mom and Gracie’s ages.
I’ve mentioned a few of Mom’s and Gracie’s many comical shenanigans in past columns.
And I’m going to include another episode below. First, I have to mention Gracie is royalty of sorts. She was named “Queen for a Day” at the 26th annual George R. Tankersley Family Reunion in 2019, when she’d just turned 90.
But in talking with cousins about Gracie in recent weeks as her birthday approached, I learned she has another title among my first cousins of a certain age: “Gracie absolutely is the Queen of Chocolate Gravy,” cousin Barbara Carr said, recounting childhood gatherings where the much-anticipated treat flowed like, well, gravy, from Aunt Gracie’s kitchen.
“Looking back as an adult, I’m in awe of how well she could always know how much to make so that we each always had plenty,” Barbara said, noting Gracie ultimately had five children of her own. “There were usually a lot of us running around there playing. She’d bake biscuits fresh and stir up a big iron skillet of chocolate gravy. I’ve never had anything like it since.”
Cousin Waymond Manis concurs.
“When I was growing up and we’d go down the country I couldn’t wait to go get that chocolate gravy,” Waymond said. “Boy, that stuff! I loved it. But it’s been a long time since I’ve eaten any.”
Waymond said putting butter on the hot biscuit before topping it with the gravy was the key.
As far as when Aunt Gracie was making the treat, she said she’s not sure what prompted it to become a signature dish for her in the 1950s. And there’s no clear reason for its having faded away.
Turns out Aunt Gracie hadn’t made chocolate gravy in more than 40 years until last week, her daughter Kathy Walton relayed to me yesterday.
“The last time she made it was when we all went on a trip to Myrtle Beach after Billy and I got married,” Kathy said. “And Billy had never had chocolate before, so Mom made it one morning.”
Kathy and my sister Pam are about the same age and spent a lot of time together when they were children. They are older than me, and younger than Barbara and Waymond. Kathy and Pam say they don’t really remember the chocolate gravy, so apparently it was the first round of our generation that got all the gravy.
And it remains legendary to them.
Waymond apparently told his wife, Phyllis, about how he missed Aunt Gracie’s chocolate gravy early in their marriage. Phyllis told me she tried to make it for him once. From a recipe in a cookbook.
“To me it turned out like chocolate pudding, and from what he’s told me her chocolate gravy was thinner,” Phyllis said. “I had never heard of chocolate gravy until he told me how much he loved hers. I know that even today, don’t stand between Waymond and hot biscuits with chocolate gravy if it was made by Gracie Marie.”
Because Mom and I had asked about the chocolate gravy, Kathy and her daughter Missy helped Gracie make a run a few days ago.
Most recipes I’ve found in cookbooks and online call for milk, butter, sugar, cocoa, cornstarch or flour, and sometimes vanilla. That does sound like pudding.
If you search long enough, however, you’ll find some described as “old country” or “hillbilly” or “mountain” cooking, and some of them omit milk, replace it with water, and don’t include butter.
That’s close to Gracie’s “eyeball it” method of making chocolate gravy: put roughly two cups of water in a skillet on the stove (give thanks you didn’t have to send a child to the spring to fetch it and you probably aren’t cooking on a wood-burning stove); as water heats, use a separate bowl to combine about 1/4 cup of sugar, two to three tablespoons powdered cocoa and a couple of tablespoons of flour; when the water reaches a boil, add dry ingredients and stir away until the desired consistency is reached.
I have not tried this yet. If you do, use your own discretion.
Back to Mom’s and Aunt Gracie’s shenanigans.
One day my grandfather, Popie Null, and Uncle Mitchell had gone to work a portion of the farm not close to the house. My grandmother, Pearl, had been left paralyzed by a stroke. Mom and Gracie were caring for her, all three sitting on the front porch.
By this time, Uncle Mitchell and Aunt Gracie had their own home “next door” down the road.
Aunt Gracie needed to go home for a few minutes. It was a short walk, but adjacent to a different valley than Mom’s homeplace. When Gracie returned, she seemed hurried and nervous.
“I told Wanda I heard music in the woods,” Gracie recounted to me on Saturday. “And it was loud and I didn’t know where it was coming from but it seemed to be getting closer. I’d never heard anything like it.”
Mom (Wanda) said she remembers that the music had gotten louder and seemed to come closer, but then began to fade and retreat.
“We didn’t know what to think,” Mom said. “We didn’t calm each other; we just made each other more scared. We wanted to hide, at least go behind the house. But we didn’t want to move Mommie from her chair on the porch and couldn’t just leave her there.”
The music began to grow louder and closer again, occasionally accompanied by a deep-voiced man bellowing a message. What was it? Before they could finish a second debate about moving Momaw Pearl, the music was upon them — and a car came into view.
As it passed, they finally made out the music: old-time voices-only gospel. And the driver waved as he spoke into a microphone and his message boomed from a speaker mounted on the car’s roof: “Prayer meeting tonight at Brother Taylor Hurd’s! Everyone welcome!”
Puzzle-working is a daily pastime for Aunt Gracie, Kathy and Billy these days. They try to finish one each night, which makes Missy happy because cleanup is her job and as you know if you’ve ever worked a puzzle, getting ALL the pieces securely back in the box is an important and sometimes difficult task.
So happy birthday, Aunt Gracie! I wish you three things: a long reign as queen of this and that; no mystery music coming your way; and last, but not least, best of luck with tonight’s puzzle.