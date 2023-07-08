The Hands On! Discovery Center at the Gray Fossil Site is continuing its lineup of exciting STEM-related activities and events throughout the month of July. The Discovery Center and Fossil Site Museum are fun ways to keep kids engaged in learning throughout the summer, and offer something for everyone.
The Hands On! Summer Camp continues this month, with each weeklong camp giving children ages 6-12 the opportunity to dig for real fossils, make a plaster cast of a fossil specimen, dissect an owl pellet, make homemade silly putty and more.
Summer camp week three starts this Monday, and week four starts on Monday, July 24. Space is limited for these camps, but to learn more or register visit https://visithandson.org/summer-camp/.
This month’s Art Studio activities will bring in elements of summer with Rembrandt-inspired windmill chalk art, seascape paper collages, insect pattern rubbing plates, and Hokusai wave paintings. These activities are self-guided with instructions provided.
The Discovery Cart will be available for self-guided activities Tuesdays through Thursdays throughout the month, featuring a new activity each week.
This month the cart will include Cubelets Robotic Coding Blocks, Legos, Snap Circuits and K’nex.
The special events scheduled for July include the following:
On Monday, Hands On! will be celebrating Nikola Tesla’s birthday with reduced-price admission for the Tesla Experience. This show features an oversized Tesla coil, which “turns 240 volts of electricity into 200,000 volts of musical lightning.” On this day only, tickets will be $1 for anyone with paid general admission. This excludes group rates and children under the age of 3, who can attend for free.
Starting Monday and running through Aug. 13, the Discovery Center will be offering the “NISE Net Exploring the Solar System: Design, Build and Test” Discovery Lab Program. In this program, participants will study existing spacecraft to design and build their own model craft using the materials provided. They will then be able to conduct a series of tests to see if their creation would hold up during the vibrations, force and spin of a launch.
The Hands On! Discovery Center is located next to the Gray Fossil Site and Museum, which offers informational displays about the fossils found in this region and what the area was like millions of years ago.
During July, the Gray Fossil Site and Hands On! Discovery Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. It is located at 1212 Suncrest Drive in Gray.
All monthly programs that the Discovery Center offers are free with paid general admission and are announced throughout the day. For more information visit https://visithandson.org/visit/.