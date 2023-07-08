The Hands On! Discovery Center at the Gray Fossil Site is continuing its lineup of exciting STEM-related activities and events throughout the month of July. The Discovery Center and Fossil Site Museum are fun ways to keep kids engaged in learning throughout the summer, and offer something for everyone.

The Hands On! Summer Camp continues this month, with each weeklong camp giving children ages 6-12 the opportunity to dig for real fossils, make a plaster cast of a fossil specimen, dissect an owl pellet, make homemade silly putty and more.

