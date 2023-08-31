featured Hancock/ Hawkins County Isaish 117 House chapter to host fishing tournament TESSA WORLEY tworley@sixriversmedia.com Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Aug 31, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE -- The Hawkins and Hancock County Chapter of Isaiah 117 House will host a fishing tournament next weekend.Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based nonprofit that cares for children awaiting placement in the foster care system.The fishing tournament will occur Sept. 9 at the Quarryville Boat Ramp. Registration will start at 6 p.m. They will also serve a boxed dinner, and the tournament will start at 7 p.m.Participants will have opportunities to win prizes, including $250 in cash for the big fish and $1,000 for first place.In addition to participating in the event, sponsorships are also available for purchase. They have five sponsorship levels; each includes marketing benefits, and some include multiple entry benefits.All proceeds from the tournament will go to benefit Isaiah 117 House.To register, become a sponsor or for more information, visit https://linktr.ee/isaiah117househawkinscotn. Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Sports Games And Toys Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Northeast State, Tennessee College of Applied Technology sign first-ever articulation agreement Driver and vehicle located from fatal Duffield crash Kingsport offices closed for Labor Day Hancock/ Hawkins County Isaish 117 House chapter to host fishing tournament Kingsport law office receives new mural Area school board members win boardsmanwhwip awards at district meeting ON AIR Local Events