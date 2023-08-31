Local News Graphic

ROGERSVILLE -- The Hawkins and Hancock County Chapter of Isaiah 117 House will host a fishing tournament next weekend.

Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based nonprofit that cares for children awaiting placement in the foster care system.



