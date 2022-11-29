featured Gym to host second annual holiday 5k in Rogersville By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Nov 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Participants in the first Holiday Hustle 5K celebrate in this 2021 photo. The second annual Holiday Hustle 5K, hosted by Mindful Body Fitness, is set for Dec. 17 in downtown Rogersville. Contributed Contributed Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE — Mindful Body Fitness in Rogersville will host its second annual Holiday Hustle 5K run on Dec. 17.The race will take place through downtown Rogersville and will start at 8 a.m. Runners will gather at the gym for the start of the race.All proceeds from the race will go to Holston Home, which is a home for children in Greeneville. Funds from the race will go toward the home’s needs and the needs of its young residents.Race registration will cost $25 and can be paid in advance at the gym, over the phone or at the event. Medals will be given to the first-, second- and third-place finishers.For more information about the race or to register, visit Mindful Body Fitness or call (423) 963-2122.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fitness Race Rogersville Sport Gymnastics Economics Athletics Holiday Gym Run Medal Finisher Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR