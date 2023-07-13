Every spring, I cut fragrant lilac stems from the two bushes flanking my front gate and set them in a vase indoors, where their fragrance perfumes the entire first floor better than any scented candle or diffuser could.

In summer, some of my hydrangeas and roses make it indoors too, their blossoms commanding attention in a vase on my dining room table.

Jessica Damiano writes regular gardening columns for the AP and publishes the Weekly Dirt Newsletter.

