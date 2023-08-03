KINGSPORT — Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant, a staple in the Tri-Cities area for 36 years, has been sold to the Stir Fry Group and will close its doors at the end of 2023.
Co-owner of Giuseppe’s, Mike Misciagna, said this was not an easy decision to make. They chose to sell the business due to health and age.
“I'm getting too old,” Misciagna said. “I can't keep doing what I'm doing day in and day out.”
Misciagna said they weren’t originally looking to sell the business, just the lot beside it, but during negotiations, an offer was made for the whole property.
“We've been trying to sell the lot next door,” Misciagna said. “So, the people who looked at it were interested in it, and then they offered to buy the whole property. Then, that's when it hit me; this might be a reason that we could step away.”
Giuseppe’s is being sold to the Stir Fry group, who also owns Southern Craft, Stir Fry, the Label, 620 State Restaurant and more.
Misciagna said he originally hoped he would be able to pass on the business to one of his sons or another Italian chef, but this plan did not work out. He said the hardest part about this experience was telling his staff because they are like his family.
“I also want to thank all our employees that have stood with us through tough times,” Misciagna said. “Through all the challenges we've had to go through, COVID and everything else. Without our employees or our staff, we wouldn’t be here. We just love them, and we appreciate them so much.”
Misciagna also wanted to thank his customers for supporting Giuseppe’s for so long.
“Thank you to our customers for giving us the chance to be a part of special moments like birthday parties, weddings and so much more,” Misciagna said. “We will forever cherish the many memories and friendships made over the years. There are no words to describe the loyalty you have shown us. You made it possible for us to continue serving the Tri-Cities for 36 years, and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
Giuseppe’s last day of operation will be Dec. 29, and they plan to follow normal operating hours until then.
While the Times News has not received a statement from the Stir-Fry Group, Misciagna said during negotiations, they had expressed plans to open a high-end restaurant.