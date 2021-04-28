KINGSP0RT — Girls Inc. of Kingsport’s annual fundraiser will be virtual again this year, but that doesn’t mean there will be any less fun.
The organization will hold its second annual Stay Home Social this Friday in place of its large in-person fundraiser, called Southern Social. The virtual event will culminate a weeklong fundraising auction, which features a plethora of high-value prizes.
“We say it kind of takes all the fun from that in-person event, but it allows you to do it from your couch at home,” said Emily Mays, development director for Girls Inc. of Kingsport.
The livestream
The Stay Home Social livestream will take place at 6 p.m. Friday on Girls Inc. of Kingsport’s Facebook page. Multiple staff members, board members, community members and current and former Girls Inc. girls will speak about what Girls Inc. is and how it has impacted them.
The online auction and other donation opportunities, such as girl adoptions and class adoptions, will also be explained, Mays said. The organization hopes to secure 250 girl and class adoptions, and the cost breakdown is outlined below:
- Girl adoptions for the summer: $40 one-time donation.
- Girl adoptions for a full year: $40 monthly donation.
- Class adoptions for the summer: $250 one-time donation.
“It provides basic things like transportation, meals, programming costs, but also with the girl adoptions, it allows us to send those girls on field trips and to themed camps and things like that,” Mays said. “With the class adoptions, it does the same thing.”
Those who don’t have a Facebook account can still participate by visiting girlsinckpt.org and signing up for email newsletters. The livestream will be sent to email subscribers at 7 p.m. on Friday, Mays said.
The online auction
Mays said an online auction has been open since April 23 and will remain open until Friday at 10 p.m. A wide array of big-ticket items is available now, and hundreds of smaller items, such as gift certificates, will become available Friday. A variety of buy-it-now packages are also available for set prices.
Some notable items include a hand-crafted table valued at $2,000 and international vacations to Europe, Mexico, Jamaica and other destinations. The auction can be accessed online at girlsinckpt.org/stay-home-social or through Girls Inc. of Kingsport’s Facebook page.
Using the funds
Mays said donations will be used to support Girls Inc.’s year-round programming, particularly the summer program.
Donations can be made online at girlsinckpt.org/stay-home-social or by mail to Girls Inc. of Kingsport, 1100 Girls Club Place, Kingsport, TN 37660.
“Especially with COVID, it has been harder to raise funds, but our community has really come through for us, and we know that they will do it once again with our Stay Home Social,” Mays said. “So we’re so appreciative of anybody that wants to give or participate on Friday night.”