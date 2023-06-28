Generic chips took two of the top three spots in the Six Rivers Media Great Potato Chip Taste Test.

SRM employees sampled 10 different plain, ruffled potato chips in a blind taste test. They ranked each on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the best.

