Generic or name brand: Which potato chip is best?

Generic chips took two of the top three spots in the Six Rivers Media Great Potato Chip Taste Test.

SRM employees sampled 10 different plain, ruffled potato chips in a blind taste test. They ranked each on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the best.

In addition to taste, chips were also judged on how well they stood up to dip. Did they break under the weight? 

The chips sampled were mostly generic store brands, with a few name-brand chips thrown in to see if our tasters noticed the difference.

The 10 brands sampled were: Kroger, Lays, Great Value (Walmart), Utz, Cha Ching (Food Lion), Best Choice (Price Less), Ruffles, Clancy (Aldi), Laura Lynn (Ingles) and Crav'n (Food City).

The winners:

First place (tie): 46 — Utz and Crav'n.
(Comments on Utz: Very good crunch with small ridges. Flavorful, good saltiness, good with dip.)
(Comments on Crav'n: Crunchy, crisp. Solid chip, but a little too salty.)

Second place: 45 — Laura Lyn.
(Comments: Crisp, really good taste. Too salty, like the width between waves.) 

Third place (tie): 37 — Lays and Clancy. 
(Comments on Lays: Nice flavor. Good firm chip for dip, not too salty.)
(Comments on Clancy: Best one yet, pairs well with dip. Salty enough, bigger ridges.)

Fourth place: 36 — Ruffles. 
(Our panelists were divided, either loving this chip or hating it. Comments: A little too salty; tastes great with dip. Flat-out terrible, hard, not enough salt, does not go well with dip.)

Fifth place: 35 — Kroger.
(Comments: Not very salty, but crunchy. Crunchy, too salty and too flaky.)

Sixth place: 34 — Cha Ching.
(Comments: Far too hard. Better with dips, too stiff, not too salty.)

Last place: 32 — Great Value and Best Choice.
(Comments on Great Value: Lacks salt, flat taste. Not salty enough, not enough crunch.)
(Comments on Best Choice: Bit greasy. Nice thickness but tasteless.)