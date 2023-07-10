N1405P26012C

Fatty foods are what send most dogs to the ER because they can cause pancreatitis. Never share a burger or other fatty foods with your pooch.

 Metro Creative Connection

Hey there, pet lovers! It’s time to dig into the dark underbelly of our homes, where unsuspecting dangers lurk like ninjas, waiting to pounce on our innocent four-legged companions.

You see, while we humans bask in the comforts of home, our furry buddies often face hazards that could turn their lives upside down. So, buckle up, folks, as we embark on a wild ride through the treacherous world of everyday household perils. Consider this your crash course in keeping your pets safe from the weird and wacky dangers that await them.

Dr. Jessica Sims is a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine. She loves being able to make a difference in her patients’ and clients’ lives. Helping others through volunteer work has always been one of her greatest passions, with projects including humane societies, six years at the Knoxville Zoo, and fostering kittens and parrots. At home, her two spoiled boxers, Titan and Vaughn, occupy much of her time along with her husband, Aaron, and young son, Wyatt — both of whom may also be spoiled.

