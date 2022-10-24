The American Kennel Club governs more than 22,000 dog events every year, from agility trials to conformation events. You may have seen some of these on TV and wondered: How would your dog do? How do dogs even qualify?
The world of AKC canine sports and events is open to most dogs to enjoy, including mixed breeds as long as they are registered with the AKC Canine Partner or PAL registration program. It’s one of the best ways to strengthen that deep bond with your dog, and could be one of the most personally rewarding experiences of both of your lives. Developing the necessary skills for each sport and demonstrating what you’ve learned together is a great accomplishment, and you’ll become a true team with your dog.
The AKC’s Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Jerry Klein provides these tips for those looking to get started in the sport:
WHERE TO START
If you want to start basic training and manners in your puppy or dog, the AKC Canine Good Citizen certification (CGC) is a great place to start.
CGC is a worthwhile undertaking for all dog owners, and is a 10-skill test that teaches good manners to dogs as well as responsible dog ownership to their owners. Though it’s not an event, having a CGC certification is a great starting point to go on to events such as obedience, agility, rally and becoming a certified therapy dog.
While some events are for purebred dogs only, there are also events for AKC purebred and mixed breeds enrolled in our AKC Canine Partners Program for your dog to get involved in. While Agility, Obedience, Rally, Scent Work, Tracking, Tricks and Fast CAT are for both purebred and mixed breed dogs, Conformation, Coursing, Farm Dog, Field Trials and Hunt Tests are reserved for purebred dogs.
Fast Cat, a timed 100-yard dash where dogs run one at a time, and Scent Work are the fastest-growing AKC events today. Fast Cat requires no real training, whereas Scent Work can easily be taught at home.
HOW TO GET INVOLVED
Generally, to compete in an AKC sport or event, your dog must have an AKC number. Whether your dog is an AKC-recognized breed, mixed breed or a breed not yet recognized by the AKC, there is a path for each to acquire an AKC number so that you and your dog can compete in sports.
AKC Registration Number: This number is provided to a dog owner via a registration certificate received from the previous owner, or via a puppy registration paper given to the new owner by the breeder.
Purebred Alternative Listing (PAL) Number: If a dog is purebred but an AKC registration number is not possible, owners can apply for a PAL number.
AKC Canine Partners Number: This number is given to either mixed breed or purebred dogs.
Foundation Stock Service (FSS) Number: This number is used for breeds whose status is currently in the foundational stage of being recorded into the AKC registry, and requires a copy of the dog’s pedigree.
Some things to note when getting involved:
All dogs must be physically sound and up to date on all vaccinations and health checkups.
Spayed females and neutered males are eligible to participate, except in conformation and select performance events.
Females may not be allowed to participate while in season, depending on the sport.
WAYS TO GET INVOLVED
Events marked with a “” are exclusively for purebred dogs.
Conformation: Show your purebred dog at a Conformation event if you feel that they are the perfect standard for the breed.
Agility: Agility is a great fit for dogs who are highly energetic, enjoy running and responding to instruction.
Obedience: If your dog has mastered basic commands such as sit, stay and heel and is eager to learn more, Obedience might be a good fit.
The AKC National Championship Dog Show, The AKC Obedience Classic and the AKC Agility Invitational will be held Dec. 17 and 18 in Orlando, Florida. This is the largest dog show in the country, and it’s a great way to learn about many activities, see dogs and their people in action, and talk to participants about what it takes to become involved in dog sports. If you can’t attend, the show is broadcast primetime on ABC national and live-streamed on AKC.tv.
Since there are more than 22,000 events held nationwide by the AKC, there are plenty of events near you too! To learn more, check out the American Kennel Club Events page and AKC.tv to find events close to you so you can get involved.