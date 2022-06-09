Fresh berries are one of the most delicious and nutritious parts of summertime. A cup of berries supplies a myriad of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants for only about 50 to 80 calories, and they also provide a good amount of fiber.
In fact, raspberries are one of the highest fiber fruits, with a whopping 9 grams of fiber per cup — nearly half of the daily recommended value for women and a third of the daily value for men.
With such high nutrient value, it is no wonder that berries are often touted as being “superfoods” or “functional foods.” While there is no scientific definition for either term, it is true that berries have been linked with positive health outcomes and lower incidence of certain diseases.
For example, berry consumption has been associated with heart health. Flavonoids, which are found in concentrated doses in blueberries, strawberries and blackberries, are phytochemicals that have anti-inflammatory benefits. Flavonoids have been shown to decrease cholesterol and incidence of cardiovascular disease. Additionally, anthocyanins — a class of flavonoids — have been linked to decrease in blood pressure.
Berries may also help prevent certain types of cancer. This is primarily thought to be due to antioxidants, which fight free radicals and help repair cell damage. Ellagic acid, for example, is a type of polyphenol in berries shown to prevent carcinogenesis.
Other potential health benefits include improvements in cognitive function and in better diabetes control. In a study of people with diabetes, blueberry consumption was significantly associated with improvements in hemoglobin A1C and triglyceride levels.
If the taste isn’t enough to encourage snacking on fresh berries all summer long, perhaps the health benefits will be. Enjoy them as they are, or try a few of the following suggestions to add berries to your menu:
— Top a salad with blueberries or strawberries.
— Stir berries into yogurt and top with a tablespoon of nuts for a snack.
— Make a lightened up “berry pie” by layering whipped cream, berries and crushed graham crackers for dessert.
— Blend into a smoothie.
— Top whole-grain pancakes with mixed berries for a nutritious breakfast.