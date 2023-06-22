Whether they’re grown in pots on a deck, in raised beds, or in traditional garden plots, tomatoes are a symbol of summer. Singer and songwriter Guy Clark posed the central question: “What’d life be without homegrown tomatoes?”
Clark went on to claim that there’s “nothin’ a homegrown tomato won’t cure.” If he had it to do all over again, the Texan transplanted to Tennessee wrote that he would choose to be Johnny Tomatoseed. Clark died in 2016 at age 74 but left us with one of the world’s most enduring and honest tributes to the tomato. “Only two things that money can’t buy, that’s true love and homegrown tomatoes,” he claimed back in 1981.
Commercial tomato growers like the ones who have made Grainger County, Tennessee, world famous are constantly refining their techniques and practices to get as close as they can to that homegrown tomato look and taste.
About 18 miles southeast of Barbourville, Kentucky, in the DeWitt community of Knox County, is the Baker Family Farm. Except for a few years between the 1950s and 1969, the farm has been in the Baker family since right after the Civil War.
We first met Grant Baker and his mother, Judy, in February at the annual convention of the National Sweet Sorghum Producers and Processors Association in Pigeon Forge, where Judy was giving away her sorghum cookies. Her confections have gained quite a reputation across Eastern Kentucky.
The Bakers plant nearly three acres of sorghum cane in a typical year. In the fall, they boil the juice down to create an outstanding sorghum syrup, not too light and not too dark. They’ve been making sorghum syrup since 1975, and in addition to her soft cookies, Judy adds it to her dried apple stack cakes, popular items at Kentucky farmers markets.
But the Bakers are perhaps even better known for their tomatoes, purchased by restaurants and supermarket chains from across the country at a produce auction, held three days a week all summer long, in Lincoln County, Kentucky.
The Bakers grow Red Deuce, Primo and Carolina Gold tomatoes. They are planted in the ground in “high tunnels,” structures of metal and plastic measuring 32 by 96 feet.
Grant Baker explains that these tomato varieties were developed for high tunnel growing. He says the plants only reach a height of about 3 feet, but they are heavy producers.
“We often get 50 to 60 pounds of tomatoes per plant,” he tells us, adding that these are No. 1 grade tomatoes with no blemishes.
“They have to be picture perfect,” he says proudly. “Most customers can’t tell the difference between ours and a garden tomato.”
Guy Clark praised the pairing of tomatoes with bacon and lettuce. He sang about tomatoes in salads and stews and alongside eggs and beans, pinto or navy. And I’m sure he was familiar with one of the South’s grandest creations, the tomato sandwich.
The elements are simple. Grocery store shelf light bread straight out of the plastic sleeve works best. Breads like brioche and whole-grain just get in the way of the flavor of the tomato. In the tomato sandwich world, usually the cheaper the bread the more successful the sandwich.
The sandwiched tomato can be of any variety but preferably one just picked and still warm from summer sunshine. Seasonings are straightforward and minimal: a few sprinklings of salt and maybe some black pepper. And then there’s the mayonnaise.
Of course a homemade mayonnaise would be nice, but as some of our chef friends point out, making your own mayonnaise is unnecessary labor in places around the country where tangy Duke’s is available. And it adds a touch of Southern history to the sandwich. Duke’s was created by Eugenia Duke in Greenville, South Carolina, in 1917. Apply as much or as little as you want, to the bread or to the tomato or to both.
Some tomato sandwich makers insist on the addition of raw onion. Others, like me, view it as unnecessary embellishment. The tomato is the star.
The tomato sandwich is testament to the fact that oftentimes, at the table, as in life itself, the fewer frills the better.
Fred Sauceman is the author of “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.”