Whether they’re grown in pots on a deck, in raised beds, or in traditional garden plots, tomatoes are a symbol of summer. Singer and songwriter Guy Clark posed the central question: “What’d life be without homegrown tomatoes?”

Clark went on to claim that there’s “nothin’ a homegrown tomato won’t cure.” If he had it to do all over again, the Texan transplanted to Tennessee wrote that he would choose to be Johnny Tomatoseed. Clark died in 2016 at age 74 but left us with one of the world’s most enduring and honest tributes to the tomato. “Only two things that money can’t buy, that’s true love and homegrown tomatoes,” he claimed back in 1981.

