63c4cd2652ec8.image

The burgers at Troyer’s in Limestone are of the old-fashioned variety.

Past the bulk spices and bags of Uncle Henry’s pretzels, there’s a hidden offering at Troyer’s Mountain View Country Market in Limestone. This Amish-Mennonite-style store on U.S. Highway 11-E stocks countless cheeses, deli meats, bottles of Dr. Enuf, salt-risen bread, home canning supplies, jams and jellies, and far more. In the parking lot, customers line up for discus-sized doughnuts.

What many of those customers miss, though, is one of the best hamburgers in the region.

