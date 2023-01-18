Past the bulk spices and bags of Uncle Henry’s pretzels, there’s a hidden offering at Troyer’s Mountain View Country Market in Limestone. This Amish-Mennonite-style store on U.S. Highway 11-E stocks countless cheeses, deli meats, bottles of Dr. Enuf, salt-risen bread, home canning supplies, jams and jellies, and far more. In the parking lot, customers line up for discus-sized doughnuts.
What many of those customers miss, though, is one of the best hamburgers in the region.
Credit Cherry Smith, choir director at Jonesborough Presbyterian Church, for letting us in on the secret. And her timing could not have been better.
We miss the hamburgers at The Cottage in Johnson City almost as much as we miss the camaraderie there. We miss the hamburgers and the hospitality at The Apex, too, right across the street.
The Heiges family no longer owns The Cottage. Central American cuisine is now served there. And The Apex, also a storied and long-standing spot for inexpensive hamburgers, is now a used car lot. Even with its smokiness, we miss The Horseshoe, a former burger purveyor that was just down the street.
Sadly, these Johnson City institutions, making up what we called “burger row” on Market Street, are now out of the hamburger business. These establishments were not just sources of sustenance. They were part of the city’s identity. For many East Tennessee State University students, they were just as much a part of their education as economics and English classes.
Along that Market Street stretch, the only locally owned hamburger purveyor still in operation is The Buc Deli, a drive-around restaurant that serves a burger as good as its former neighbors. We try to make it by there at least once every week or two. The Buc Deli lacks the Cottage-Apex-Horseshoe dine-in ambience, but the breakfast biscuits, BLTs and burgers are all first-rate, and its service is superior.
Last year the Kalogeros family, long known for their knowledge and respect for good beef, stepped in to help fill the city’s burger void, with the opening of BURG’r & BARREL in Johnson City’s former railroad depot. Its Butcher’s Table 1938 Classic hamburger, paired with a Grecian salad, is a culinary tribute to the late Jim Kalogeros, whose father John opened The Peerless Restaurant in Johnson City in that year.
When BURG’r & BARREL opened, its hamburger choices were widely advertised and promoted through social media. About that same time, with Cherry’s help, we also discovered a burger shrouded in anonymity: the one at Troyer’s.
To find it, you step all the way to the back of the building, locate an order form, fill it out, place it in the basket, and then browse the store for about 20 minutes. But the burger is worth the wait.
Made from fresh ground chuck, it’s a burger with craggy, irregular edges. That lack of uniformity is a sign of quality. Like a good burger should be, it’s a bit drippy. And it’s dressed with a plank of pickle.
As former customers of The Cottage, The Apex and The Horseshoe can attest, a simple hamburger can bring people together in a powerful way. That tradition continues at Troyer’s. There are picnic tables outside on the porch, where you can meet new friends, enjoy the beauty of the surrounding countryside, and proselytize about the glories of the half-pound Troyer’s hamburger.