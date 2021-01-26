Seven months sober and attempting to make a fresh start 28 months after a failed suicide attempt, 56-year-old former addiction therapist turned addict Peggy Parson thought she was going car shopping on Saturday.
What Peggy didn't know was the man who gave her life back to her that fateful day on a bridge near Rogersville had already taken steps to give her another fighting chance.
Former FedEx driver Garrett Nicholson managed to keep his secret all day on Saturday.
Garrett, his wife Patrice, and their daughter Bryndel took Peggy to Leggacy Motors in Kingsport Saturday afternoon, and Peggy immediately began browsing cars on the lot.
Garrett guided Peggy to a newer model Chevy Impala with only 76,000 miles that business owner Chris Legg had already parked front and center.
Peggy said, “I really like this one, but it's going to be out of my price range.”
Garrett replied, “You don't worry about that because it's all yours. Free and clear.”
Peggy paused for a moment in disbelief, and then burst into tears. Then there were hugs for everybody — including Bryndel, who noticed Peggy was crying.
“They're happy tears,” Peggy told her. “Your daddy is a good person.”
"She just went dead weight and was dangling"
Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 happened to be Garrett Nicholson's 42nd birthday, and it's a day that changed his life forever.
He had just completed a delivery on Marble Hall Road just west of Rogersville when he noticed Peggy sitting on the edge of the Marble Hall bridge over Caney Creek.
Garrett stopped and asked a bystander if the woman was OK. The bystander replied that he thought she was going to jump.
Garrett pulled his FedEx truck up to block traffic and then slowly approached Peggy while trying to “talk her down.”
“I got within arm’s reach, because she wasn’t listening or anything," Garrett told the Times News later that night. "She seemed pretty out of it. She kind of lurched forward (to jump), and I was able to grab her by the arm and pretty much held her like that for like five minutes.”
Peggy dangled there 30-40 feet above a nearly dry creek bed. Garrett didn't have the strength to pull her up, but he was afraid if she dropped the fall would be fatal.
“She just went dead weight and was dangling off the side of the bridge," he said. "It seemed like it was hours, but it was maybe five minutes.”
Eventually, a Hawkins County deputy arrived and helped Garrett pull her to safety. Peggy was angry with him at the time. She wanted to die.
She was taken for an emergency committal and mental evaluation, and that was the last Nicholson heard about her for exactly two years. But not a day passed that he didn't wonder what became of the woman he saved.
"I was bitter at him for along time after that"
Peggy later did some time in jail, and then she did some time in rehab. Most recently she had been staying in a sober living facility in Fayetteville, Tennessee. On Jan. 28, she will have been sober for seven months.
“That's the first time in about two decades that I've gone seven months clean,” Peggy told the Times News on Saturday. “... I never thought I'd be able to come back from where I was at. To being this happy. To being able to see a future.”
She added, “I was bitter at him for a long time after that incident. I did some time in jail and it gave me a lot of time to think about things. I didn't owe the man anything except thanks, and the first thing I did when I got out of jail was call him. I had to go to the Internet to find out who it was. I didn't even know who it was, but I found him through Facebook and it has just become the best friendship I've ever had.”
KTN: What was going through your mind that day on the bridge?
Peggy: "I was in a bad marriage, and we were both using drugs pretty excessively. I'm pretty sure that was a big contributing factor to the problems we were having. It was nothing that happened overnight. It was years. That day I had quickly left the home because things were getting heated, and I got just a little ways down the road and I stopped and thought, I don't have anywhere to go. I don't remember my thought processes, but I must have decided that I didn't have anywhere to go and I didn't have any way out. Had I not been on drugs at the time, I'm sure I wouldn't have considered that a viable option. I'm so glad he was driving down the road that day. I was already over the railing, and from what I understand had a belt around my neck when he stopped. His timing was ideal.”
"I fell even further than what you might think"
Coincidentally, Garrett's wife Patrice was already acquainted with Peggy. Years ago, Peggy was a case manager at Frontier Health in Rogersville, and Patrice was one of her clients.
Peggy: “I fell even further than what you might think because I was involved in helping people. I feel like I turned into one of my really needy clients. And I knew better. I knew better from the beginning, but you can't make rational decisions when you're on drugs like that. But it happened, and I'm going to do my very best to find the good in it, and use those experiences to be able to help people better.”
The sober living facility where she was staying in Fayetteville recently shut down. On Friday evening, the Nicholsons brought Peggy back to Kingsport, and they're letting her stay with them until she can move into another sober living facility in Knoxville called “Never Alone.”
KTN: What does this car mean to you?
Peggy: “It gives me independence that I haven't had for such a very long time. I hadn't considered the possibility of owning something nice. I just wanted something that ran, that would get me from A to B. I asked him (Garrett) for help in finding me one, and he called and told me he found a car that I might be interested in, and would I want to go look at it. I'm so glad I said yes, I want to go look at it. I absolutely love it.”
"I felt like it was time somebody looked out for her"
Shortly after Peggy reached out to him, Garrett was talking to Legg about her situation, and Legg said he may have a vehicle for Peggy.
Garrett and Legg chipped in on the car, although Garrett gives Legg the lion's share of the credit for making it happen.
Garrett admitted he is not good at keeping secrets, and he was about to explode when they pulled into the Leggacy Motors parking lot on Saturday.
“She deserves it," Garrett said. "She's had so much bad that it's time for her to get something good going.”
They had been communicating by text since September, but Friday evening was the first time they'd seen each other since Peggy's suicide attempt.
KTN: Talk about your reunion.
Garrett: Emotional to say the least. To see her in good health and to see her moving on is something that me and my wife, ever since that day, have both prayed that she was OK and that God would look after her. She has honestly never left our thoughts. ... I just knew this is someone going through more than they should have to, and it broke my heart.”
KTN: Why did you take on the task of finding Peggy a car?
Garrett: She got in touch with me a few months ago, and she pretty much told me everything that had been going on. … I found out she didn't have a vehicle and was trying to get work.”
KTN: Peggy's past connection with your wife must have been surprising
Garrett: “To find out that a couple of years before that (suicide attempt) she was actually my wife's therapist before I even met my wife — I know she helped my wife through some really rough times. No doubt, just getting to know who she is, she's probably done that for a lot of people. I felt like it was time somebody looked out for her.”