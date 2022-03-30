Not too long ago, few Americans ate garlic.
It had too strong a taste; it was too sharp. It made your breath smell bad. There is a reason that it was associated with keeping away vampires — the flavor and aroma were too intense, even for them.
If consumed at all, garlic would only be eaten in Italian food, and only in small amounts.
That was how we thought at least through the 1960s. But now, we love the stuff. On average, Americans now eat more than two pounds of garlic each year, according to the Garlic Seed Foundation.
So I thought I would make some dishes that make the most out of garlic. I wanted the garlic flavor to be at the front and center of each dish, but I did not want it to be too strong, too pungent. I wanted the garlickiness to be redolent, but relatively mild.
Nothing offensive here. Just garlic that is smooth and mellow.
There are a couple of ways to achieve this result, both of which I used in my recipes.
The first is to leave the cloves whole. Most people mince or chop their garlic, exposing more surface area. That makes the flavor more acute and concentrated. In Italy, where they know something about garlic, the cloves are left whole so that the flavor is noticeable but not overpowering.
The other trick is to cook it at a relatively low temperature for a relatively long time. That way, the flavors get a chance to ripen and mature until the garlic is almost sweet.
Perhaps the purest example of these concepts is oven-roasted garlic. I first had this at a wonderful French restaurant in Chicago, Bistro 110, in the late 1980s or early 1990s. It made such an impression on me that they happily provided the recipe, printed nicely on an index card.
An hourlong braise in the oven renders an entire head’s worth of cloves impossibly soft and spreadable. Cooked to the point where its natural sugars have caramelized, the garlic is at its best simply smeared on a piece of baguette. If the baguette has been buttered, well, so much the better.
If you are still wary of using a lot of garlic in a dish, then you have probably forgotten about chicken with 40 cloves of garlic. It was all the rage in the 1970s and ‘80s.
It is indeed chicken cooked with 40 actual cloves of garlic, and it is sublime. Far from being acrid, as you would expect, the chicken is suffused with a warm, garlicky glow. But not too garlicky. The garlic does not even compete with the chicken; it only serves to enhance it.
If you have never had chicken with 40 cloves of garlic, I cannot recommend it enough. It may become your favorite way of preparing chicken.
And if the thought of 40 cloves scares you, then feel free to use 38 cloves. Just tell everyone it was 40.
Finally, I made a shrimp and garlic sauce — not the familiar Chinese dish but a version that would be more at home in Italy or Provence.
The dish comes together quickly, as it usually does when shrimp is involved, and it is unusually satisfying. It isn’t just the shrimp and it isn’t even the garlic. The way the shrimp and garlic come together with lemon juice, dry sherry and olive oil is quite a marvel.
It is the stuff that culinary dreams are made of.
OVEN-ROASTED GARLIC
Yield: 16 servings
4 heads fresh garlic
1/4 cup olive oil
Water
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Using a sharp knife, remove the top of the garlic head to expose the inner cloves. Brush heads with olive oil and place in a shallow casserole or au gratin dish. Fill dish with 1 inch of water and cover. Bake 45 to 60 minutes until garlic is soft and light brown.
3. To eat, remove garlic from its skin with a knife and spread onto baguette rounds with butter.
Recipe from Bistro 110
CHICKEN WITH 40 CLOVES OF GARLIC
Yield: 4 servings
40 cloves garlic, peeled
2 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided
1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar
8 (5 to 7-ounce) bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs or 4 bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts halved crosswise
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup dry sherry
3/4 cup chicken broth
1/2 cup heavy cream
2 teaspoons cornstarch dissolved in 1 tablespoon water
2 sprigs fresh thyme
1 bay leaf
Note: To peel many cloves of garlic at once, break garlic heads into cloves and place in a zipper-lock bag. Squeeze out air, seal bag and gently pound garlic with a rolling pin. Remove peeled cloves from bag.
1. Adjust oven rack to upper-middle position and preheat to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Toss garlic in a microwavable bowl with 1 teaspoon oil and sugar. Microwave garlic until slightly softened with light brown spotting, about 4 minutes, stirring halfway through.
2. Pat chicken dry with paper towels and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil in 12-inch oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking. Cook chicken skin-side down until browned, 7 to 10 minutes. Transfer to plate, skin-side up. Pour off all but 1 tablespoon of fat from skillet. Reduce heat to medium low, add garlic, and cook until evenly browned, about 1 minute.
3. Off heat, add sherry to skillet. Return skillet to medium heat and bring sherry to simmer, scraping up any browned bits. Cook until sherry coats garlic and pan is nearly dry, about 4 minutes. Stir in broth, cream, the cornstarch mixture, thyme sprigs and bay leaf, and simmer until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes. Return chicken skin-side up to skillet along with any accumulated juices. Transfer skillet to oven and roast until chicken registers 175 degrees, 18 to 22 minutes (15 to 20 minutes if cooking breasts).
4. Using pot holder (skillet handle will be hot), remove skillet from oven. Transfer chicken and half of garlic to serving platter. Discard thyme and bay leaf. Using potato masher, mash remaining garlic into sauce and season with salt and pepper to taste. Pour half of sauce around chicken. Serve, passing remaining sauce separately.
Per serving: 580 calories; 40 g fat; 14 g saturated fat; 207 mg cholesterol; 35 g protein; 17 g carbohydrate; 4 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 820 mg sodium; 83 mg calcium
Recipe from “The Chicken Bible” by America’s Test Kitchen
SHRIMP IN GARLIC SAUCE
Yield: 6 servings
1/3 cup olive oil
4 cloves garlic, lightly crushed
1 bay leaf
1/4 teaspoon dried red-pepper flakes
2 pounds large shrimp, shelled
1 1/4 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 tablespoons dry sherry
2 tablespoons lemon juice
3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
1. In a large frying pan, heat the oil over moderate heat. Add the garlic, bay leaf and red-pepper flakes, and cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
2. Add the shrimp, salt and pepper to the pan and stir to combine. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp are just done, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the sherry, lemon juice and parsley.
Per serving: 250 calories; 13 g fat; 2 g saturated fat; 243 mg cholesterol; 31 g protein; 2 g carbohydrate; 1 g sugar; no fiber; 713 mg sodium; 105 mg calcium
Adapted from Food & Wine