Keeping a well-stocked freezer can help provide plenty of quick and delicious meal options. March is National Frozen Food Month and National Nutrition Month — a great time to consider how to best shop the freezer section to save time, reduce food waste, and choose “better for you” options.
Master meal prep
The goal of eating well typically means having a plan for mealtime. Ready-made meals from the freezer can provide quick, balanced and portioned meals. The lineup for frozen meals boasts plenty of unique flavor profiles, offers both animal and plant protein options, and provides plenty of fiber from vegetables and whole grains.
A bonus is no prep required. Shop choices that contain less than 600 milligrams of sodium per serving and look for at least 15 grams of protein to promote satiety.
Eat out of season
When thinking about consuming fruits and vegetables, we often hear to eat with the seasons. A benefit of frozen fruits and vegetables is that these choices are typically picked at harvest, processed and frozen within 24 hours so they retain their vitamin and mineral content and peak quality — meaning you can enjoy seasonal favorites all year long like cherries, butternut squash and even avocado.
Cut down on takeout
When busy weekdays strike, the mood to order delivery can be appealing. Instead keep restaurant favorites in the freezer. Try options like mini wontons filled with chicken and vegetables that steam to perfection in minutes. Pair with Asian style vegetable medley and minute rice to recreate a balanced take on takeout in under 15 minutes. You will save money and time and cut back on added sodium and sugar.
Shop for your health
Frozen foods fall in the category of processed foods, which are frequently viewed as being less nutritious. Remember that food processing can still retain all the health benefits, and processing represents a form of preserving food to optimize taste, texture and quality. The goal is to select options with less added salt, sugar and saturated fat. To easily find “better for you” choices at Food City look for Pick Well tags in store and online.