Working as a dietitian means helping translate research on food, health and disease into practical guidance to help people make appropriate lifestyle and food choices. Here are a few frequently asked questions that dietitians often help people navigate.
Why emphasize fruits and vegetables?
Fruits and vegetables contain important vitamins, minerals and plant chemicals. A diet high in fruits and vegetables can help protect against certain types of cancer, diabetes and heart disease. Adults should be aiming to consume five servings of vegetables and two to three servings of fruits per day. If this feels like a far cry from your usual intake, try to focus on adding one extra serving of fruit or vegetable a day.
How do I know if I am hydrated?
Our body is made of about 60% water, and water is needed for many essential functions. This includes brain communication, energy extraction from food, and daily waste disposal. There is no golden rule on how much water to drink. A simple technique is to check urine color. Optimally this should be a pale yellow — too light or too dark indicates over and under hydrating.
While most beverages will provide some level of hydration, drinks with caffeine are a natural diuretic, so aim to drink water between coffee, tea, soda or even energy drinks to stay hydrated.
How do you know if a food is healthy?
When we think about defining health, this is generally defined as the absence of disease. When it comes to using the word “healthy” on food labels, there are guidelines defined by the Food and Drug Administration, including limits for total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, sugar and sodium. To qualify, foods must also provide at least 10% of the daily value for one or more of the following nutrients: vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, iron, protein and fiber. The FDA is currently evaluating how to update the guidelines for defining a healthy food.
