Summer temperatures invite us to spend more time outside, soaking up the sun, and enjoying time with family and friends. The carefreeness of summer also calls for simplicity when it comes to planning meals.
Food City’s Dish in a Dash recipes make meal planning quick and simple with meals made in 30 minutes or less. Try these time-saving tips to enjoy your favorite summer flavors that pack a nutrient punch without spending hours in the kitchen.
— Fire up the grill. Utilizing a grill is the key to keeping things simple this summer. Not only is it a great way to prepare food with less added fat and calories, it also cooks food faster than the oven, and it won’t heat up your kitchen! Vary your protein routine by rotating lean options for the grill; try pork tenderloin, mahi mahi, chicken and lean beef.
— Get saucy with marinades. A key ingredient to optimize taste when cooking in the summertime is a delicious marinade. Citrus, fresh herbs and aromatics like garlic or ginger pair perfectly with almost any protein. Opting for a pre-made marinade saves time and is a great way to quickly infuse flavor. When it comes to bottled marinades, aim for options with little or no added sugar and less sodium per serving.
— Use recipe-ready ShortCuts. To save time preparing key ingredients for your favorite summer sides, use recipe-ready vegetables. ShortCuts are washed, cut and ready to eat or cook. Feature diced onion and bell peppers in a pineapple relish to top grilled fish or use ShortCuts chopped cabbage in fresh shrimp tacos for a pop of color.
— Find quick-cooking grains. Microwavable brown rice and quinoa can round out any meal with fiber-rich whole grains. Serve as the base of any bowl or simply toss in a salad to balance your plate.
Whether you’re looking to save minutes in the kitchen or simply want to find tasty, nutritious meals to feed your family, Food City’s Dish in a Dash recipes pair time-saving tips with high nutrition and great flavor. Visit foodcity.com for more inspired time-saving recipes.