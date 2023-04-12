A health and lifestyle trend that is picking up momentum is the sober curious movement.
Sober curious culture is forged by individuals who are not planning to give up alcohol completely. This choice is rooted in a desire to find balance at social gatherings, focus on health improvement, and still be open to enjoying a delicious beverage to unwind.
Many people are enjoying a mix of regular alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic offerings and find the balance works to support their goals.
Alcohol consumption has been linked to both benefit and risk when it comes to health. The key, like most things, is moderation. Studies have found that moderate alcohol consumption can have beneficial impact for the heart and circulatory system, but excessive intake can result in damage to liver and heart, and increase risk for certain types of cancers.
To reduce the risk of alcohol-related harms, it is recommended that adults of legal drinking age who choose to drink, do so in moderation by limiting intake to two drinks or less in a day for men or one drink or less in a day for women. If moderation is the focus and or you want to skip the booze, your local Food City is stocked with plenty of options when it comes to non-alcoholic choices.
Non-alcoholic beer offerings grew over 30% from 2020 to 2021. This has paved the way for development of alternatives from familiar domestic brands to specialty craft brews.
A few standout favorites include the Heineken 0.0, which offers refreshing crisp notes and soft malt flavor for 69 calories per serving and of course zero percent alcohol.
For those looking for the innovation and flavors of craft brewing, Athletic Brewing Co. is at the forefront. Options like Free Wave Hazy IPA — which features Amarillo, Citra and Mosaic hops — hold the ABV (alcohol by volume) to just 0.5%. A typical 12-ounce beer is 5% ABV, meaning in theory you would have to consume 10 0.5% ABV to provide the same alcohol content.
If you are open to the sober curious movement, rest assured you can find a refreshing and delicious beverage.