It’s hard to believe that another year is in the books and we will soon be ringing in 2023. For many people, the New Year is a time for reflection and a time to reset our priorities. This may come in the form of a resolution to exercise more, improve eating habits or kick an undesirable habit. Unfortunately, it’s estimated that a mere 9% of resolutioners see their goals through and approximately 80% throw in the towel a few weeks into the year.
If you have goals for the new year, try these tips to transform your resolutions into habits that stick.
Create SMART goals and write them down. Avoid making goals that are too vague, and instead make your goal Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic and Time-oriented. For example, “I will pack my lunch instead of buying fast food two days per week.”
Enlist support. This could be a friend or family member to cheer you on and offer accountability. Share your goals and let them know how they can support you along the way.
Make it convenient. Lasting change is largely dependent on environment — not willpower — so it’s essential to utilize the tools at your disposal that make your environment conducive to the behaviors you want to change. This could mean utilizing time-saving services, like Go Cart at Food City. It could mean prioritizing convenience by purchasing washed and prepped produce and having them front and center in your refrigerator so they are ready to go. Food City’s ShortCuts Snack Cups are excellent options for snacks, and Soup Starters or Stir Fry mixes make it easy to get a nutrient-dense dinner on the table quickly.
Avoid fad diets. Instead of thinking about what you can’t have, focus on adding nutrient-dense foods into your eating plan.
Avoid all-or-nothing thinking. When making lifestyle changes, resist the temptation to overhaul everything at once, and instead focus on small habits that you can sustain and build upon. Instead of being deterred by inevitable setbacks or slip-ups, celebrate the progress you’ve made so far, adjust if needed and keep going!