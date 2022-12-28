It’s hard to believe that another year is in the books and we will soon be ringing in 2023. For many people, the New Year is a time for reflection and a time to reset our priorities. This may come in the form of a resolution to exercise more, improve eating habits or kick an undesirable habit. Unfortunately, it’s estimated that a mere 9% of resolutioners see their goals through and approximately 80% throw in the towel a few weeks into the year.

If you have goals for the new year, try these tips to transform your resolutions into habits that stick.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.